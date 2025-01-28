Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street opens for Tết 2025 celebrations

HCM CITY — The Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street has kicked off the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday festivities with its grand opening on January 27, offering a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity that promises to delight both locals and visitors alike.

This year’s theme, “A Beautiful Homeland, a Joyful and Peaceful Spring,” is expressed through the street’s design, which is divided into three sections: Unity, Transformation, and Development, each of which tells a story, highlighting key historical milestones in Việt Nam’s journey toward progress.

Visitors will be welcomed by the stunning “Unity Dance” installation, a striking representation of national solidarity as the country embraces a new era.

Among the highlights are two impressive sculptures of Kim Tỵ (the male snake) and Ngân Tỵ (the female snake), placed prominently at the entrance.

These artistic creations not only celebrate the Year of the Snake but also embody themes of harmony and prosperity.

Measuring 25 and 42 metres in length, respectively, the snake couple features three intertwined loops, creating a sturdy base that stands over 11 metres wide and six metres high.

Around 70 per cent of the materials used in crafting these mascots are eco-friendly.

The snakes’ heads and underbellies are made from compressed boards, while their upper bodies sparkle with handcrafted mica pieces that reflect light, adding to their allure.

Each snake is adorned with thousands of mica scales — 2,700 for the male and 3,600 for the female — while LED lights along their underbellies bring a vibrant glow to the display.

After a 12-year hiatus, the snake mascots are back, with this year’s designs being larger and more intricately crafted than those showcased during the previous Year of the Snake celebration in 2013.

The flower street features around 90 snake mascots, including a striking sculpture of a female cobra, symbolising the strength and grace of southern Vietnamese women, complete with a scarf and conical hat.

Modeled after a king cobra, this sculpture stands tall with its head raised high, draped in vibrant green hues.

Maria Gonzalez, a visitor from Spain, said: “This flower street is truly breathtaking. It’s a stunning showcase of Vietnamese culture, and I feel so lucky to experience it during the Lunar New Year holiday.”

Last year, the flower street welcomed over 1.2 million visitors, including many international guests.

Since its inception in 2004, Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street has blossomed into a beloved cultural highlight of HCM City during Tết.

The Flower Street will be open every day (from 7am to 10pm) until February 2, the fifth day of the new year.

Việt Nam is celebrating a nine-day Lunar New Year holiday from January 25 to February 2. — VNS