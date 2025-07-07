AIIB urged to support Việt Nam's infrastructure development projects

RIO DE JANEIRO — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6 (local time), on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS summit.

PM Chính highly appreciated the contributions made by the AIIB and Jin himself over the past decade to Việt Nam's development. He affirmed that Việt Nam values its partnership with the AIIB and will continue to actively participate in the bank’s suitable cooperation initiatives.

Sharing Việt Nam's current development orientations and policies, the PM emphasised the country's high priority on achieving economic growth of 8 per cent in 2025 and sustaining double-digit growth in the following years.

Regarding strategic infrastructure development in the road and railway sectors, he called on the AIIB to continue supporting Việt Nam in mobilising resources for major projects such as Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng standard-gauge railway line. He also urged the bank to provide concessional loans focused on transformative projects that include technology transfer and human resource training.

Jin commended Việt Nam's remarkable socio-economic achievements in recent years and expressed his strong support for PM Chính's proposals. He underscored the significance and ripple effects of large-scale infrastructure projects in enhancing connectivity, improving logistics capacity, and fostering socio-economic development across Vietnamese localities. These projects have also helped attract more high-quality investment into Việt Nam, he said.

The AIIB President reaffirmed that the bank would continue to accompany and assist Việt Nam in mobilising resources for key infrastructure projects, ensuring energy supply for high-speed rail operations, and participating in projects related to transport, healthcare, climate adaptation, power transmission, and energy transition in Việt Nam and the region. — VNA/VNS