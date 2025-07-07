Việt Nam, Mexico strengthen locality-to-locality cooperation

MEXICO CITY— A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico, led by Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Hải, paid a working visit to the city of Taxco de Alarcón in Guerrero state from July 4-6, aiming to promote locality-to-locality cooperation across various sectors, particularly trade, culture, and tourism.

Meeting with Taxco Mayor Juan Andrés Vega Carranza, Hai expressed his admiration for Taxco’s historic charm and its renowned tradition of silver craftsmanship – a reflection of the city’s rich cultural heritage, artistic creativity, and economic identity. He noted that Việt Nam also has a long-standing tradition in craft villages, particularly in precious metalworking, and proposed launching collaboration in handicrafts and jewelry-making.

The ambassador affirmed Việt Nam’s willingness to serve as a bridge for cooperation by promoting initiatives such as artisan exchanges, trade fairs, and thematic workshops. He underscored that with the engagement of both countries’ business communities, there is strong potential for trade and investment in handcrafted jewelry, cultural and artistic products, precious metals, and creative tourism services.

Despite the geographical distance, Hải highlighted striking similarities between Taxco and Việt Nam's heritage destinations such as Hội An, Huế, and Ninh Bình. He suggested both sides explore partnerships in sustainable tourism management, urban heritage preservation, and culture-driven economic development. He also proposed establishing a regular and direct communication channel between Taxco city's administration and the Vietnamese Embassy to support practical and long-term cooperation initiatives.

Vega Carranza warmly welcomed the Vietnamese delegation to one of Mexico’s most iconic tourism cities and expressed his strong desire to deepen friendly and substantive ties with Việt Nam, particularly in areas of mutual strength like handicrafts, cultural tourism, education, and heritage preservation.

The mayor praised Việt Nam’s dynamic development and rising global position, stressing that Hải’s visit marked an important step in fostering mutual understanding and expanding cooperation between Taxco and Vietnamese localities.

On this occasion, Vega Carranza presented Hai with a insignia from the Taxco City Council, recognising the ambassador and the embassy’s contributions to promoting Việt Nam-Mexico friendship and partnership.

Earlier the same day, a seminar entitled “Vietnam towards a new era of development” was held at the Teaching Centre for Foreigners (CEPE) in Taxco, drawing the participation of scholars, entrepreneurs, journalists, and writers from Guerrero state and the city.

At the event, Hải highlighted Việt Nam’s strategic location in Southeast Asia, describing the country as a gateway for Mexico to access broader Asian markets. He noted that Việt Nam has become one of the region’s most dynamic economies, with an average annual growth rate of nearly 7 per cent since 1986. In 2024, it attracted nearly US$40 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), solidifying its role in regional and global supply chains and ranking among the world’s top 20 economies in terms of international trade.

Beyond economic achievements, Hai promoted Việt Nam as a safe, vibrant tourist destination rich in natural beauty, cultural heritage, and culinary diversity.

Vega Carranza emphasised the significance of the 50-year diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Mexico - five decades of mutual respect, understanding, and solidarity.

The seminar not only offered a comprehensive overview of Việt Nam’s development potential but also opened new avenues for cooperation in trade, culture, and tourism. Many attendees raised specific questions, reflecting real interest in expanding future collaboration.

As part of the event, the Vietnamese delegation also organised a photo exhibition and culinary space, offering guests a taste of Việt Nam’s traditional dishes. — VNS