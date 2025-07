PM calls for deeper Việt Nam – WHO partnership in safeguarding global health

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 (local time), underscoring Việt Nam's strong commitment to cooperating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to protect public health.

PM Chinh thanked WHO for its effective support, which has contributed significantly to Việt Nam's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving swift recovery.

Việt Nam is investing efforts in developing the grassroots health system and paying more attention to disease prevention, he noted, affirming that it always keeps a close watch on global health issues and frequently refers to recommendations from WHO and other international institutions.

The PM called on WHO to continue its leadership in tracking global health threats, issuing timely warnings, and advancing international health cooperation. He also proposed that the organisation send experts to support Việt Nam in refining its healthcare policies, enhancing the grassroots health system, and improving environmental and living conditions to promote sustainable public health development.

Director-General Ghebreyesus welcomed the PM’s proposals and commended Việt Nam's proactive measures and policies in epidemic response, healthcare expansion, and efforts toward universal health coverage. He affirmed WHO’s willingness to assist and provide technical expertise as needed.

Both sides agreed to reinforce Việt Nam – WHO cooperation within the broader framework of global efforts to protect public health and effectively address future disease outbreaks. — VNA/VNS