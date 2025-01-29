Musicians send message of family reunion in Tết

HCM CITY – Vietnamese producers and singers have released new music videos that send family reunion messages in Tết (Lunar New Year).

Composer and singer Bùi Công Nam, known for Tết songs such as Năm Qua Đã Làm Gì (What Have I Done in the Past Year) and Tết Này Con Sẽ Về (Mom, I’ll Come Home for Tết), has introduced new content highlighting people’s happiness at having time together after leaving home to study and work for a long time.

Nam collaborated with his partners in Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai, the Vietnamese version of the television music show Call Me by Fire from Mango TV from China, to release the MV Tết Đỉnh Nóc (Tết Extravaganza).

The MV features Jun Phạm, S.T Sơn Thạch, BB Trần, Kay Trần and Nam, also known as B.O.F group.

The song combines pop and rock to lure young people and call them to come home to reunite with their families and have a happy Tết holiday.

The group said, “Tết Đỉnh Nóc is a different song for Tết. Catchy melody, vibrant MV, memorable lyrics and a meaningful message are what B.O.F wants to bring to audiences during the Tết holiday.”

The video has earned 778,500 views since its release on January 4.

Nam also worked with pop singers Đông Nhi and Jun Phạm to present the MV Tết Vỗ Về (Warm Tết), describing challenges and feelings of people who work far from home and their wish to come back home for Tết.

The MV has a joyful rhythm but also an emotional melody that evokes people’s feelings of nostalgia and their joy of reuniting with family.

The video was released on January 1, attracting more than 4.9 million views on YouTube.

Musician Nam was born in 1994 in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk. He became popular after competing in Bài Hát Hay Nhất (Sing My Song), a TV reality show about original songs, launched by Việt Nam Television in 2016.

He won Song of the Year at the 2019 Cống Hiến (Devotion) Awards given by Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) with his song Có Ai Thương Em Như Anh (Nobody Loves You As I Do).

Since 2021, he has become a hit on social media in Việt Nam after joining Xuân Hạ Thu Đông Rồi Lại Xuân (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring), a TV reality show showcasing street performances of favourite Vietnamese and South Korean singers.

Đức Phúc, who had already made a name for himself with sweet pop ballads, has released the MV Tết Này Để Con Lo (Let Me Take Care of Tết) written by composer Kai Đinh.

The video has a joyful melody and lyrics about people’s memories of Tết at young ages and their appreciation of parents who always care for them and give them a happy Tết every year.

The 29-year-old singer said, “Thanks to mothers and fathers, we grew up and have enjoyed dozens of happy Tết holidays. From now, let's take care of our parents and home to bring them a comfortable and joyful holiday.”

Phúc, winner of The Voice of Việt Nam, a Vietnamese version of the American singing reality show The Voice, since 2015, has released more than 40 singles and MVs. He won top prizes for Best Song and Best Male Singer of the Year presented by leading organisations, such as Việt Nam Television (VTV) and Voice of HCM City People (VOH).

MV Tết Này Để Con Lo was released on January 6 on YouTube, earning over 1.5 million views. – VNS