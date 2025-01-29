Hà Nội’s Tết spirits on New Year's day

Athletes away from home during Tết for national duties
HÀ NỘI — The first day of Tết is a time of joy and celebration as people step out to enjoy the festive atmosphere.
Here are some photos capturing the Tết atmosphere in Hà Nội.
|Three women go for a jog on the first day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Some families visit Tháp Bút (Pen Tower) to pray for a prosperous year. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A woman poses for a photo. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The peaciful Hàng Khay Street during the first day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Tràng Tiền Intersection is no longer as crowded as usual. — VNA/VNS Photo
|St. Joseph's Cathedral stands quiet in the early morning. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Many people woke up at dawn to go cycling for exercise, hoping for a healthy new year. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The peaciful Đinh Liệt Street during the first day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo