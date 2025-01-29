Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội’s Tết spirits on New Year's day

January 29, 2025 - 09:37
Here are some photos capturing the Tết atmosphere in Hà Nội.

HÀ NỘI — The first day of Tết is a time of joy and celebration as people step out to enjoy the festive atmosphere. 

Here are some photos capturing the Tết atmosphere in Hà Nội.

 

Three women go for a jog on the first day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Some families visit Tháp Bút (Pen Tower) to pray for a prosperous year. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A woman poses for a photo. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

The peaciful Hàng Khay Street during the first day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Tràng Tiền Intersection is no longer as crowded as usual. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

St. Joseph's Cathedral stands quiet in the early morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Many people woke up at dawn to go cycling for exercise, hoping for a healthy new year. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

The peaciful Đinh Liệt Street during the first day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Couple blessed with twins after 12 long years

When the first cries of Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Anh and Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Ánh echoed in August 2024, all the pent-up frustrations and disappointments from their twelve years of struggling with infertility made Liên feel as though this happiness was a dream come true.
First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year

Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.
Bitter cold grips Mù Cang Chải as ice covers mountain peaks

The high-altitude district of Mù Cang Chải in Yên Bái has been hit by freezing temperatures, with ice and frost forming atop its highest peaks overnight on January 26, according to Lương Văn Thư, head of the district’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

