Couple blessed with twins after 12 long years

HÀ NỘI — After twelve years of waiting and hoping, Phùng Thị Liên, 35, and Nguyễn Hoàng Trung, 41, have finally received the ultimate joy, welcoming two little angels - precious gifts bringing both the spring and love into their home.

When the first cries of Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Anh and Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Ánh echoed in August 2024, all the pent-up frustrations and disappointments from their twelve years of struggling with infertility made Liên feel as though this happiness was a dream come true.

Married in 2011, their joy at hearing the cries of a newborn remained elusive for two years.

Like many couples facing infertility, Liên turned to traditional herbal medicine.

After four years of unsuccessful treatments, she sought help from western medicine.

Examinations revealed that Trung had a low sperm count and doctors recommended the couple consider in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

However, even after opting for the most modern and advanced medical route, luck seemed to remain out of reach.

After two failed embryo transfers, their hopes were dashed once again and they were back at square one.

In 2020, with the little savings they had from their modest earnings, the couple decided to try another fertility clinic, hopeful of a breakthrough.

But despite their best efforts, the results were still disappointing.

Nine years of relentless pursuit to have a baby saw them endure many ups and downs.

They explored every avenue of medicine, moving from hope to despair, investing both time and money, but the end result still seemed out of sight.

Refusing to give up

"I always think, the mud is underfoot, but the sun is above your head,” Liên said.

“As long as I open my eyes in the morning and see the sun, life is still blooming. Hope is ahead, no matter how hard it is, I will stay determined and go to the end of this journey to welcome my child.”

After some time of reflection and rest, Liên and Trung focused on their work, saving up in the hope of continuing their unfinished journey.

In 2023, through friends' recommendations, they learned about the Andrology and Fertility Hospital of Hà Nội.

On their first visit to the hospital, the couple carried both hope and anxiety. Liên's ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval process went smoothly.

When the moment came to discuss the embryos, the most memorable moment was when the doctor revealed that they had five viable embryos.

In the hospital, Liên and Trung could hardly contain their tears of joy - tears filled with faith and hope shining brightly before them.

In May 2023, Liên underwent her first embryo transfer at the hospital, filled with mixed emotions of anticipation and prayers for a successful outcome.

But despite their best efforts, luck was still not on their side.

Yet, this setback did not discourage Liên.

She decided to rest and spent about half a year focusing on self-care, preparing to continue the journey with renewed strength.

Sweetest reward

On December 14, 2023, Liên underwent her second embryo transfer, that time carried out by Associate Professor and doctor Phạm Thị Mỹ.

The days following the transfer were filled with emotional anticipation, worry and hope.

When the pregnancy test showed two lines, Liên was stunned and unable to believe her eyes.

On the 14th day after the transfer, she went to the hospital for a beta HCG test and the official results confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

The joy doubled when, during the first ultrasound, the doctor revealed that she was carrying twins.

From then on, every two weeks, Liên and Trung held hands and went to the hospital together for check-ups, marking each milestone on their journey to parenthood.

On August 12, 2024, the most special moment of all arrived.

Liên entered the operating theatre for a caesarean section, surrounded by eight beloved family members, all waiting in eager anticipation.

When the first cries of Minh Anh and Minh Ánh filled the air, the family erupted in pure joy. The long-awaited moment had finally come.

That was not just the happiest day of Trung and Liên’s lives, but also the sweet conclusion to a 12-year journey filled with trials and tribulations.

Their two adorable children have not only brought warmth and joy to their home but also serve as a testament to the power of love and perseverance.

Since the arrival of their twins, their home has been filled with laughter and happiness.

Every day, life is busier, but within that hustle and bustle, love and joy have never felt more complete.— VNS