First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year

|Mother Vũ Thảo Phương and her baby Nguyễn Nhật Quang. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
HÀ NỘI — During the Lunar New Year's Eve, the first baby of the Year of the Snake has been born at Hà Nội Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.
Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.
|The family welcomed their new member. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
|Doctors at the Hà Nội Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital helped deliver the first baby of the Year of the Snake. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
|The baby is named Nguyễn Nhật Quang, with the given name meaning Rays of Sunlight. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà