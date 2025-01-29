First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year

HÀ NỘI — During the Lunar New Year's Eve, the first baby of the Year of the Snake has been born at Hà Nội Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.