Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year

January 29, 2025 - 01:17
Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.
Mother Vũ Thảo Phương and her baby Nguyễn Nhật Quang. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà

HÀ NỘI — During the Lunar New Year's Eve, the first baby of the Year of the Snake has been born at Hà Nội Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.

The family welcomed their new member. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
Doctors at the Hà Nội Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital helped deliver the first baby of the Year of the Snake. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
The baby is named Nguyễn Nhật Quang, with the given name meaning Rays of Sunlight. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà

see also

More on this story

Society

Bitter cold grips Mù Cang Chải as ice covers mountain peaks

The high-altitude district of Mù Cang Chải in Yên Bái has been hit by freezing temperatures, with ice and frost forming atop its highest peaks overnight on January 26, according to Lương Văn Thư, head of the district’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom