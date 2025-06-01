Toy initiative brings national treasures to life

By Lương Thu Hương

An innovative scheme combining blind box art toys with modern technology has been launched, aiming to provide a fresh experience for younger generations to explore national treasures.

Collectors will embark on a journey of re-enactment, exploration and collection of treasures from the former royal capital of Huế through a modern approach that integrates near-field communication (NFC) and 3D technology.

Blind boxes are typically sealed packages that contain both standard and mystery items, with the contents revealed only upon opening.

The project, titled Đế Đô Khảo Cổ Ký (Imperial Capital Archaeological Chronicles), was initiated by Vietnamese technology company Phygital Labs during its implementation of a digital ID solution for artefacts and treasures at the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre.

It is also supported by Comicola, a company with years of researching and developing cultural products, Phygital Labs' Nomion digital ID solution, and the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, which provided professional guidance, licensing and validation for its implementation.

"The team carefully considered these four treasures among the hundreds of artefacts stored in the Huế Imperial Antiquities Museum," said Ngô Khánh Trúc, a representative from Phygital Labs.

"However, after many discussions, we decided that the first products of the Đế Đô Khảo Cổ Ký project should carry a story. We chose artefacts with high symbolic value that embody the narrative of a historical period of the nation. This is why the four national treasures were selected," Trúc said.

They include the throne of the Nguyễn Kings, symbolising power; the Nine Dynasty Urns cast in 1835 during the reign of King Minh Mạng, symbolising knowledge; the Nine Holy Cannons cast in 1803-1804 during the reign of King Gia Long, symbolising strength; and the great bell of Thiên Mụ Pagoda, cast in 1710 and symbolising faith.

"Power, strength, faith and knowledge are essential aspects when seeking to understand a period or a civilisation," Trúc said.

According to Trúc, the first phase of the project is considered particularly important but also challenging. Selecting representative artefacts for the collection, while also collecting images of the original prototypes, is a lengthy process that requires significant time and effort.

Fortunately, the initiative received enthusiastic support from the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, allowing the team to access and document data directly from the actual artefacts. Based on this, the 3D design team reconstructed models with high accuracy, ensuring the preservation of the distinctive lines, patterns and details of each artefact.

Additionally, integrating NFC technology, specifically determining the placement of the chip on each product, poses a complex technical challenge, requiring multiple trials to ensure aesthetics, functionality and durability.

"Even after completing 3,000 miniatures of the Great Bell, the team discovered minor errors related to the pattern details. Prioritising quality, we decided to discard all of them and produce anew to ensure the highest accuracy and quality of the product," Trúc said.

Each item in the collection is integrated with a Nomion chip. The chip acts as a digital ID, helping to identify each product, verify ownership and unlock exclusive digital content.

Users simply need to tap their smartphone against the product to unlock exclusive digital content, verify ownership, capture their favourite images to share them on social media and receive updates.

"The goal is to transform heritage into an intimate, vibrant experience that can be owned and shared by the younger generation," Trúc said. "Through the art toy blind box format combined with NFC chips and digital content, the project offers an inspiring journey to play, learn and preserve."

According to the director of the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, Hoàng Việt Trung, the Đế Đô Khảo Cổ Ký project is an effective demonstration of the collaboration between various entities in developing the digital economy and cultural industries to create significant value for society.

"It has successfully connected creators, historians, digital technology companies and the community to collaboratively produce a high-quality, modern cultural product," Trung said. "We believe that it will become a success story in spreading the spirit, identity, and values of Vietnamese cultural heritage globally."

The venture has received much positive feedback from the community, particularly from young people who love culture and collecting, as well as from parents eager to stimulate their children's love for history and exploratory abilities.

"Before now, my children have only played with mermaids or dinosaurs. But here, they can explore real artefacts from Việt Nam. It’s a great way to play while learning about our history and culture," wrote Minh Nguyễn on Facebook.

"These toys, though small, carry significant cultural value, especially in the age of AI. The better we understand our roots, the stronger we become," Nguyễn added.

Trúc said that the Đế Đô Khảo Cổ Ký team was planning to develop more extended versions with additional items from the Nguyễn Dynasty, such as costumes, seals, ritual weapons and ceremonial court objects.

“We also aim to expand collaborations to explore various cultural and historical products from different regions and provinces nationwide, building a diverse and rich heritage collection,” Trúc said.

"Our goal is to create a modern heritage collection ecosystem where history is continuously renewed and promoted." VNS