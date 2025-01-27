Top legislator pays Tết visit to Cần Thơ, presents gifts to policy beneficiaries, needy families

CẦN THƠ -- National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 26 paid a Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, where he extended greetings to the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board and presented gifts to local heroic mothers, policy beneficiaries, workers, and impoverished households.

Talking to the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board, the top legislator commended the remarkable achievements that Cần Thơ made in 2024, particularly its status as the locality with the lowest poverty rate in the region.

Mẫn expressed his hope that the municipal leaders will continue prioritising care for policy beneficiaries, low-income families, and workers during the Tết holiday. He also urged them to ensure political security, social order, and a clean, green environment to attract tourists during the festive season.

Meanwhile, at a local event held to celebrate Tết and distribute gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers, policy beneficiaries, workers, and underprivileged families, the NA leader affirmed that the Party, State, and Cần Thơ’s authorities have made consistent efforts to safeguard national defence, political stability, and social order, while improving support for disadvantaged communities in the locality.

During his visit, Mẫn also extended Tết greetings at several key units, including the municipal Military Command, Cần Thơ General Hospital, and the Standing Board of Bình Thủy District’s Party Committee.

He lauded the achievements of these units and the locality and encouraged them to build on their strengths and potential to accomplish even greater success this year, to contribute to fulfilling resolutions of the municipal Party Committee’s 14th congress (2020–2025) and of the 13th National Party Congress.

On this occasion, the top legislator personally delivered gifts to policy beneficiaries and various organisations in the city. V