Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Top legislator pays Tết visit to Cần Thơ, presents gifts to policy beneficiaries, needy families

January 27, 2025 - 17:41
Talking to the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board, the top legislator commended the remarkable achievements that Cần Thơ made in 2024, particularly its status as the locality with the lowest poverty rate in the region.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presents gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers in Cần Thơ. VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ -- National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 26 paid a Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, where he extended greetings to the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board and presented gifts to local heroic mothers, policy beneficiaries, workers, and impoverished households.

Talking to the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board, the top legislator commended the remarkable achievements that Cần Thơ made in 2024, particularly its status as the locality with the lowest poverty rate in the region.

Mẫn expressed his hope that the municipal leaders will continue prioritising care for policy beneficiaries, low-income families, and workers during the Tết holiday. He also urged them to ensure political security, social order, and a clean, green environment to attract tourists during the festive season.

Meanwhile, at a local event held to celebrate Tết and distribute gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers, policy beneficiaries, workers, and underprivileged families, the NA leader affirmed that the Party, State, and Cần Thơ’s authorities have made consistent efforts to safeguard national defence, political stability, and social order, while improving support for disadvantaged communities in the locality.

During his visit, Mẫn also extended Tết greetings at several key units, including the municipal Military Command, Cần Thơ General Hospital, and the Standing Board of Bình Thủy District’s Party Committee.

He lauded the achievements of these units and the locality and encouraged them to build on their strengths and potential to accomplish even greater success this year, to contribute to fulfilling resolutions of the municipal Party Committee’s 14th congress (2020–2025) and of the 13th National Party Congress.

On this occasion, the top legislator personally delivered gifts to policy beneficiaries and various organisations in the city. V

Related Stories

Society

Party chief extends Tết greetings to border guards

As the 2025 Tết (Lunar New Year) festival is approaching, the Party chief requested the Border Guard to closely control the borders and checkpoints, ensuring political security and social order in border areas during the holiday.

see also

More on this story

Society

UN Secretary-General extends Lunar New Year greetings

Highlighting symbolic significance of the Year of the Snake, which, he said, represents wisdom, resilience and renewal, Guterres expressed his hope that the year will bring about good health, happiness, prosperity, and new opportunities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom