Earthquake with magnitude 3.8 strikes central Quảng Nam province

HÀ NỘI — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Nam Trà My district in the central province of Quảng Nam early on January 27, causing no casualties or damage.

According to the Việt Nam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Institute of Geophysics at the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology, the earthquake occurred at 3:15:32 am (Hà Nội time) at a depth of approximately 8.1 kilometers. The natural disaster risk level was rated as zero.

In recent years, both Nam Trà My and Bắc Trà My districts have experienced several earthquakes, particularly following the operation of the Sông Tranh 2 Hydropower Plant in Bắc Trà My, which has been linked to numerous small and large tremors.

The centre continues to closely monitor the situation and promptly provides updates to local authorities and the public, encouraging them to take necessary precautions. — VNS