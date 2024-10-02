Việt Nam records 36 earthquakes in September, majority in Kon Plông

HÀ NỘI — Thirty-six earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.5 and 4.0 were recorded in September, with most occurring in Kon Plông District, Kon Tum Province, the Institute of Geophysics under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology reported yesterday.

According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre, thirty-two of the recorded earthquakes took place in Kon Plông District alone.

Several days experienced multiple quakes, with five recorded on both September 5 and 24, and four on September 10.

Elsewhere, four additional earthquakes were recorded in September, in Nam Trà My District, Quảng Nam Province with 3.5 magnitude; A Lưới District, Thừa Thiên - Huế Province with 3.3; Bảo Lạc District, Cao Bằng Province with 2.5; and Mộc Châu District, Lai Châu Province on September 23 with 3.3.

In August, 95 earthquakes were reported nationwide, 93 of which occurred in Kon Plông District. The remaining two were recorded in Bắc Trà My District, Quảng Nam Province and Lào Cai City, Lào Cai Province.

In July, Kon Plông District also experienced 82 earthquakes, with the strongest being a 5.0 magnitude tremor on July 28, the highest recorded in the area to date.

The frequency of earthquakes in September represented a significant drop compared to previous months, with 59 fewer quakes than in August and 46 fewer than in July.

Speaking to VietnamPlus online newspaper, Dr Nguyễn Xuân Anh, Director of the Institute of Geophysics, said that these quakes were induced by the water storage processes of hydropower reservoirs, which affected the underlying active fault lines.

Factors such as water levels in reservoirs, the rate of accumulation, and the total volume of water can influence seismic activity. However, the effects may only become apparent months or even years after the water has fully seeped underground.

Dr Anh also warned that earthquakes in Kon Tum were likely to continue, potentially affecting densely populated areas and key infrastructure, particularly near the epicentre.

He urged local authorities to regularly update information and develop earthquake-resistant designs for structures.

Under earthquake and tsunami prevention and control regulations, local authorities must inform the public of any warnings, organise evacuations, and ensure security. Residents in affected areas are advised to evacuate immediately upon receiving such alerts.

Since the start of 2024, Việt Nam has experienced 353 minor earthquakes across localities including Kon Tum, Hòa Bình, Tuyên Quang, Phú Yên, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, Yên Bái, Vĩnh Phúc, Thừa Thiên - Huế, Thanh Hóa, Điện Biên, Ninh Bình, Lai Châu, Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, and Hà Nội.

About 98 per cent of these were concentrated in Kon Plông District, Kon Tum Province. — VNS