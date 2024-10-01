Bến Tre Province promotes Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement

BẾN TRE —Bến Tre Province has effectively implemented the Đồng Khởi Mới (New General Uprising) emulation movement, making a significant contribution to its socio-economic development.

Its 1960 Đồng Khởi (General Uprising) movement was a milestone in the southern region’s resistance war against the US, leading to the liberation of the south and national reunification.

Since then, the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has preserved and promoted the spirit and value of Đồng Khởi to develop its economy and society, improving both the material and spiritual lives of its people.

In 2020 it launched the Đồng Khởi Mới (New General Uprising) emulation movement for 2020-25 period with a vision towards 2030.

Under this initiative, the province’s localities, organisations and residents have actively carried out numerous initiatives to develop society, culture and the economy, protect the environment, promote digital transformation and administrative reform, build new-style rural areas, and ensure the nation’s security.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nhung, chairwoman of the Fatherland Front Committee, said: “The province’s Fatherland Front Committee at all levels and their member organisations aim to meet and exceed their targets for 2024-25, achieving the best results in implementing the resolutions of both the province’s Party Congress for the 2020-25 term and the 13th National Party Congress.”

The Fatherland Front Committee is mobilising various resources to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses and replace them with concrete homes, she said.

It aims to build 250 houses for households eligible to benefit from social policies and 1,000 “great solidarity” houses for poor, near-poor and other needy households this year.

The goal is to eliminate all temporary and dilapidated houses, replacing them with concrete homes by the end of next year.

The province Women’s Union, a socio-political organisation and member of the province Fatherland Front Committee, has encouraged its members to participate in the Đồng Khởi Mới.

It has enhanced advocacy activities for the emulation movement through its website, fan pages, Facebook, and traditional media, increasing the number of members accessing information about the movement.

It has developed propaganda models such as establishing a motorbike team to conduct advocacy parades and organising small group communications to promote the movement.

The Đồng Khởi Mới has helped the Women’s Union achieve positive results in building new-style rural areas, assisting women with start-ups, production and business activities, helping them escape poverty permanently.

Under the emulation movement, the province Farmers Association, another socio-political member of the Fatherland Front Committee, has taken various measures to meet its targets for 2024-25.

It will assist 5,000 farmers in creating e-commerce accounts and encourage 1,500 farmers to purchase voluntary social insurance.

The association aims to improve its operations and effectively implement its political tasks and achieve development targets.

It also plans to recruit an additional 10,000 members in 2024-25 and ensure that at least 65 per cent of farming households register for the title of “good farmers” in production and business at all levels.

The province’s localities, agencies and units have effectively implemented the Đồng Khởi Mới in combination with other emulation movements, according to the local Propaganda and Education Committee.

These movements have contributed to socio-economic development in the first half of the year.

The province achieved economic growth of 4.96 per cent in the period, up 1.69 percentage points from the same period last year.

Its agricultural sector grew by 2.68 per cent, while industry including cottage industry recorded growth of 9.3 per cent.

It received more than 1.2 million tourists, an 18.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

It added six new-style rural communes, three advanced new-style rural communes and three exemplary new-style rural communes to its existing tally. Of its 139 communes, 102 have been recognised as new-style rural communes, 33 as advanced new-style rural communes and eight as exemplary new-style rural communes.

Many localities and agencies have successfully implemented initiatives to promote learning and following Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.

Trần Ngọc Tam, Chairman of the Bến Tre Province People’s Committee, said the emulation movements launched by the prime minister and the province Party Committee and People’s Committee have been warmly received by local departments and agencies at all levels as well as the public.

“Through the emulation movements, many exemplary individuals and organisations have emerged and been honoured.”

The People’s Committee awarded 2,545 individuals and organisations as part of the emulation movements in the first half of the year. — VNS