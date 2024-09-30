Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Home of love

September 30, 2024 - 16:43
Driven by love and compassion, Bùi Công Hiệp and his family made the heartfelt decision 14 years ago to donate their property and establish shelters for orphaned children in the city. Since then, the shelter has welcomed and cared for hundreds of children, offering them the hope of a brighter future.

see also

More on this story

Society

Tight control over airfare pricing required: MoT

According to the Ministry of Transport, from the beginning of 2024 until now, the average price of economy-class air tickets (inclusive of taxes and fees) on certain routes operated by Vietnamese airlines has increased compared to the same period in 2023.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom