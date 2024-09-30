Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Health ministry announces complementary feeding guide for Vietnamese children

September 30, 2024 - 09:57
The ministry also intends to collaborate with businesses, Government agencies and educational institutions from both Việt Nam and Japan to implement and disseminate the guide.
Signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Agreement between the National Institute of Nutrition and Asahi Group Foods on Saturday in Hà Nội.— Photo courtesy of JICA Việt Nam Office

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has officially announced plans to compile a Vietnamese version of a Japanese complementary feeding practice guide at the 'Japan - Việt Nam workshop on improving complementary feeding practices in the first 1,000 days of life for Vietnamese children', which took place in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The ministry also intends to collaborate with businesses, Government agencies and educational institutions from both Việt Nam and Japan to implement and disseminate the guide.

Complementary feeding is when children receive foods to complement breast milk or infant formula, usually starting at around six months of age.

The workshop was co-organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the National Institute of Nutrition in Việt Nam and other relevant agencies.

It is part of the 'Commercialisation verification project for improving maternal and child health in the first 1,000 days of life in Việt Nam', proposed by Asahi Group Foods to JICA, with the aim of addressing socio-economic challenges faced by developing countries.

The project is one of several under the Support Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises targeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants at the workshop said beyond theories on what and how much children should eat, it was essential to promote practical methods of feeding that align with the development of a child's eating abilities.

Developing a practical guidebook of this nature would help address the concerns of Vietnamese parents about complementary feeding, contributing to the healthy growth of children.

More than 120 delegates attended the workshop.

At the event, representatives from the Việt Nam Vaccine Joint Stock Company, Nutrihome Nutrition Centre, and AEON Vietnam presented joint research findings on the current state of complementary feeding and the potential acceptance of Japanese-style complementary feeding products in the Vietnamese market.

Based on these findings, Asahi Group Foods signed a cooperation agreement with the National Institute of Nutrition in Việt Nam to support the compilation of the guide.

The company also partnered with VNVC and Nutrihome to promote rational complementary feeding practices and distribute complementary food products.

The sharing of knowledge about appropriate dietary practices, nutrition, breastfeeding and complementary feeding from Japan was discussed between the two nations.

The initiative to expand access to this information at healthcare facilities and among families in a more accessible way is expected to improve the health of pregnant and breastfeeding women, support proper complementary feeding and ultimately foster the healthy development of infants and young children in Việt Nam.

JICA will continue to support activities related to maternal and child healthcare and nutrition. — VNS

nutrition

see also

More on this story

Society

Tight control over airfare pricing required: MoT

According to the Ministry of Transport, from the beginning of 2024 until now, the average price of economy-class air tickets (inclusive of taxes and fees) on certain routes operated by Vietnamese airlines has increased compared to the same period in 2023.
Society

Stop Food Waste campaign launched

Non-profits Food Bank Vietnam and the Global FoodBanking Network have launched the “Stop Food Waste” campaign to mark the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste.
Society

New lives for former prisoners

Former prisoners often find it difficult to return to normal life. That’s why the State is offering loans with good interest rates to help ex-inmates get back on their feet.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom