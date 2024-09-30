Politics & Law
Home Society

Phong Châu pontoon bridge opened to traffic, after old bridge collapsed in typhoon

September 30, 2024 - 08:54
From 6am on Monday, the Engineering Brigade No 249 under the Engineering Corps officially opened the Phong Chau pontoon bridge.
Vehicles come across the bridge after the official opening order. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

PHÚ THỌ — From 6am on Monday, the Engineering Brigade No 249 under the Engineering Corps officially opened the Phong Chau pontoon bridge connecting the two banks of the Red River in Tam Nông and Lâm Thao districts in the northern province of Phú Thọ. serving the people’s travel needs.

The pontoon bridge was built after the Phong Châu Bridge collapsed on September 9, caused by rising water levels in the Red River in the wake of super typhoon Yagi.

Eight people were deemed missing as the result of the bridge collapse. Four bodies have been found so far.

The project to overcome the consequences of natural disasters at Phong Châu Bridge has been implemented with a budget of VNĐ9.13 billion (US$369,950) from the State budget.

The pontoon bridge is only for vehicles weighing 10 tonnes or below, bicycles, motorbikes, and pedestrians.

Nguyễn Văn Hạ, a resident from Hương Nộn Commune, Tam Nông District, said since the bridge was gone, travelling about for people here was difficult as they now needed to go longer journeys just to get to the usual destinations.

"I hope the leadership will soon commence building a new bridge replacing the Phong Châu Bridge so the travel will be more convenient, and trade and businesses are not disrupted," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on September 17 signed a directive from the Prime Minister, calling for the immediate study and investment in the construction of a new Phong Châu Bridge.

Phú Thọ's transport department proposed to build a new bridge at the same location as the fallen bridge. It will be 1km in total, with the bridge length at 400m and the connecting roads' length at 600m.

The investment is about VNĐ875 billion, taken from the central budget.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has told the relevant authorities to complete the construction within 2025. — VNS

Engineers complete the final steps to ensure the pontoon bridge’s safety when it opens for public traffic at 6am. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
​​​​
Everyone is happy with the new bridge. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
The bridge creates favourable condition for drivers. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
The bridge is ready to serve the people. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
The bridge is an important infrastructure item in the two districts. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
The bridge ensures safety for the people and vehicles. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

