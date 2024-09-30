Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Vietnamese community in UK provides relief aid for Yagi victims

September 30, 2024 - 13:24
Vietnamese organisations and associations in the UK have raised funds worth 61,367 GBP (US$82,132) to support people who were affected by Typhoon Yagi in Việt Nam.
VAUK Chairman Tăng Tuấn Tú (third left) presents VNĐ100 million ($4,000) to the VFF Central Committee in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Hợp

LONDON — Vietnamese organisations and associations in the UK have raised funds worth 61,367 GBP (US$82,132) to support people who were affected by Typhoon Yagi in Việt Nam’s northern provinces early this month.

They included the Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK); the Vietnamese Business Association in the UK (VBUK); the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in the UK and Ireland (VIS); the Students' Association in Oxford; the Vietnamese Women and Children's Association in the UK; the Vietnamese communities in Birmingham and Liverpool; the Vietnam-UK Friendship Network (VUKN) and Vietnamese representative agencies in the UK.

VIS President Prof. Nguyễn Xuân Huấn said that within only two days, the association mobilised 4,000 GBP not only from Vietnamese intellectuals in the UK but also from British friends. This reflected the development and prestige of VIS in the country.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community in Liverpool transferred 1,000 GBP to the account of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee to aid the victims. 

Lâm Oanh, head of the charity division of the Vietnamese Women and Children's Association in the UK, said that by the end of September, the association had raised a total of 10,588 GBP. Its representatives on September 22 came to the northern provinces of Cao Bằng and Lào Cai to present gifts worth VNĐ1 million each to more than 100 households. It will soon hand over 5,000 GBP to the VFF Central Committee. 

VAUK Chairman Tăng Tuấn Tú presented VNĐ100 million ($4,000) to the VFF Central Committee in Hà Nội on September 27, while VBUK had previously transferred more than VNĐ236.7 million to the VFF.

Meanwhile, the amount of 33,060 GBP donated by the Vietnamese community in Birmingham is expected to be presented directly by the community's representative in Việt Nam soon.

The support from the Vietnamese community in the UK to victims in the home country helped show the national solidarity and the tradition of sharing among Vietnamese people. — VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Tight control over airfare pricing required: MoT

According to the Ministry of Transport, from the beginning of 2024 until now, the average price of economy-class air tickets (inclusive of taxes and fees) on certain routes operated by Vietnamese airlines has increased compared to the same period in 2023.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom