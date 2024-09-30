Vietnamese community in UK provides relief aid for Yagi victims

LONDON — Vietnamese organisations and associations in the UK have raised funds worth 61,367 GBP (US$82,132) to support people who were affected by Typhoon Yagi in Việt Nam’s northern provinces early this month.

They included the Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK); the Vietnamese Business Association in the UK (VBUK); the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in the UK and Ireland (VIS); the Students' Association in Oxford; the Vietnamese Women and Children's Association in the UK; the Vietnamese communities in Birmingham and Liverpool; the Vietnam-UK Friendship Network (VUKN) and Vietnamese representative agencies in the UK.

VIS President Prof. Nguyễn Xuân Huấn said that within only two days, the association mobilised 4,000 GBP not only from Vietnamese intellectuals in the UK but also from British friends. This reflected the development and prestige of VIS in the country.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community in Liverpool transferred 1,000 GBP to the account of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee to aid the victims.

Lâm Oanh, head of the charity division of the Vietnamese Women and Children's Association in the UK, said that by the end of September, the association had raised a total of 10,588 GBP. Its representatives on September 22 came to the northern provinces of Cao Bằng and Lào Cai to present gifts worth VNĐ1 million each to more than 100 households. It will soon hand over 5,000 GBP to the VFF Central Committee.

VAUK Chairman Tăng Tuấn Tú presented VNĐ100 million ($4,000) to the VFF Central Committee in Hà Nội on September 27, while VBUK had previously transferred more than VNĐ236.7 million to the VFF.

Meanwhile, the amount of 33,060 GBP donated by the Vietnamese community in Birmingham is expected to be presented directly by the community's representative in Việt Nam soon.

The support from the Vietnamese community in the UK to victims in the home country helped show the national solidarity and the tradition of sharing among Vietnamese people. — VNS