SAWACO’s commitment to community sustainability: a vision for the future

HCM CITY — The Saigon Water Corporation (﻿SAWACO), the largest tap water supplier in HCM City and a state-owned enterprise, leads the water industry with its commitment to enhancing smart water supply systems and technological modernisation.

Focused on sustainable development, SAWACO aims to provide clean, safe, and reliable water to local communities.

The corporation has set ambitious goals centred on scientific and technological advancements, information technology integration, and digital transformation.

SAWACO is dedicated to significant projects that transition to a smart water supply system, meeting the demands of the digital era and benefiting clean water consumers in HCM City and nearby areas.

In 2010, SAWACO transitioned from a traditional parent-subsidiary model to a sole-member limited liability company, while preserving its foundational structure.

This strategic transformation not only streamlined operations but also enhanced accountability, enabling SAWACO to respond more effectively to the challenges facing the modern water supply industry.

SAWACO operates with a robust organisational framework that includes ten subsidiaries, including one wholly owned enterprise and nine subsidiaries in which it holds over 50 per cent of controlling shares.

The corporation oversees eight member companies that contribute capital and manage non-public shares, in addition to six affiliated units.

This mission is accomplished through a combination of standardised products and comprehensive services, with a focus on leveraging technology, fostering innovation, and promoting creative solutions throughout operational processes.

In today’s fast-paced environment, one of SAWACO’s primary focuses is the intensification of technological applications within the clean water supply process, including the automation of operations and the digital transformation of customer care services.

The corporation has successfully implemented a range of quality management software applications designed to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Noteworthy technologies include the Geographic Information System for Water Supply Network (SAWAGIS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, a centralised Network Operations Center (NOC), and a continuous online water quality monitoring system.

SAWACO has also developed a user-friendly mobile application to facilitate customer care, ensuring that consumers have easy access to information and support.

Several of SAWACO’s member companies have taken significant steps to implement innovative solutions that enhance customer experience.

For example, Trung An Water Supply Joint Stock Company, in collaboration with Phú Hòa Tân, Bến Thành, and Tân Hòa, has introduced multi-channel customer care services, as well as electronic service contracts for new water meter installations.

These companies have also integrated QR codes on receipts, allowing customers to conveniently track the progress of their requests and services.

These units are prioritising the digitisation of customer records, which encompasses documentation related to new water meter installations and various projects.

By converting physical files into digital formats and storing them within the company’s GIS data framework, SAWACO enhances operational efficiency and enables swift field searches for customer meter locations and records.

Central to SAWACO’s strategy is the deployment of a comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) programme.

This initiative leverages the power of Big Data to monitor customer water usage, manage supply operations.

The CRM system also plays a crucial role in controlling water loss, which is essential for maximising profits while minimising operational costs and reducing administrative burdens.

The focus on customer-centric service aims to provide the most convenient and prompt responses to customer needs. — VNS