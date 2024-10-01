15-year-old student wins full scholarship to Singapore

NGHỆ AN — Nguyễn Phan Khánh Gia, a 15-year-old student at Đặng Thai Mai Secondary School in Vinh City, Nghệ An Province, has been awarded a prestigious full ASEAN Scholarship from the Singaporean Government.

The ASEAN Scholarship, funded by the Singaporean Government, aims to support outstanding students from Southeast Asian nations. Each year, approximately 20 to 40 scholarships are awarded to students in Việt Nam.

To qualify for the competitive scholarship, candidates in grades 8, 9 or 10 must excel in three rounds of exams testing their IQ and their knowledge in mathematics and English.

Those who successfully pass these rounds then proceed to a final interview.

Gia said he learned about the scholarship during his primary school years, inspired by his older brother.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, his brother was unable to compete for the scholarship.

Determined to fulfil both his brother's dream and his family's aspirations, Gia entered this year's competition as the youngest participant.

Phan Ngọc Lan, Gia's mother, has been his steadfast support throughout the application process and multiple rounds of exams.

She said: “The journey has not been easy, but I have consistently encouraged and motivated him."

As the curriculum in Singapore is ahead of Việt Nam’s, Gia had to study the grade 9 mathematics syllabus and familiarise himself with the exercises before submitting his application.

After successfully completing the first two rounds of exams, Gia felt satisfied with his performance, having finished the mathematics section with nearly ten minutes to spare and completing his test in one third of the allotted time for the English section.

“The most challenging part was the IQ test, as this year’s exam structure was more complex and the time limit was extended compared to previous years,” he said.

Following the exams, Khánh Gia received the exciting news at the end of August that he had been awarded the full ASEAN Scholarship, which covers two years of secondary education and two years of pre-university studies at public institutions designated by the Singaporean Government.

Committed to his goals

From a young age, Gia has pursued a serious academic journey with the goal of studying in Singapore.

“Mathematics has become the foundation for my studies in the sciences, while English is the key that opens the door to global knowledge,” he said.

Consistently achieving top grades at Đặng Thai Mai Secondary School and ranking first in English at the city-level talent selection exam, Gia has also been in the top five in Vinh City for mathematics from grade 6 to grade 8.

Since grade 3, he has participated in numerous mathematics competitions, earning various awards.

In 2021, 2022 and 2024, he received top accolades at the BEBRAS Computing Challenge.

He also achieved a notable ranking in the American Mathematics Competitions (AMC), placing in the top 1 per cent of 7,438 participants.

In 2024, Gia scored full marks and claimed the championship title at the International Kangaroo Math Contest (IKMC).

Over the years, he also garnered Gold Medals at the American Mathematics Olympiad (AMO), the Singapore and Asian Math Olympiad (SASMO) and the Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad (SEAMO) X, an English-language mathematics competency assessment for Southeast Asian students organised by Singapore International Mastery Contests Centre.

In addition to his mathematics achievements, Gia earned the Cambridge Certificate in Advanced English (CAE) at level C2 (equivalent to an IELTS score of 8.5 - 9.0) in grade 7 and achieved an overall IELTS Academic score of 8.0 in grade 8.

His motto “Nothing is impossible for those who strive” is a constant reminder on his study desk, symbolising his unwavering commitment to his goals.

He views his accomplishments as evidence of his persistent efforts toward the objectives he has set.

Gia said the most valuable lesson he learned during the application process was the importance of being proactive and steadfast in his choices.

This mindset helped create a coherent application that clearly reflects the essence of his candidacy.

A well-rounded student

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hiền, head teacher at Đặng Thai Mai Secondary School, said Gia was a well-rounded student.

“Gia excels across all subjects, demonstrating hard work, dedication and a creative approach to learning,” she said.

He has shown outstanding talent in both mathematics and English, achieving impressive results in various national and international competitions.

Last week, Gia was awarded a Gold Medal at the Singapore and Asian Mathematics Olympiad 2024.

Prior to that, he had received a gift from Pi Magazine which was presented by the Việt Nam Mathematical Society and awarded to six outstanding young mathematicians.

In addition to his academic excellence, Gia enjoys pursuing creative hobbies such as playing the piano, dancing and serving as a master of ceremonies, alongside maintaining a regular reading habit.

Before heading to Singapore for his studies, he plans to explore some subjects in advance and equip himself with the foundational knowledge necessary for a smoother learning experience.

He is also self-studying Spanish and Mandarin to boost his confidence in communicating with international peers. VNS