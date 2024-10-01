Politics & Law
UN Day of Vesak to return to Việt Nam in 2025

October 01, 2024 - 11:28
More than 1,000 delegates from 80 countries and territories will attend the UN Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6 to 8, 2025, at HCM City's Việt Nam Buddhist University.

 

Most Venerable Thích Đức Thiện, vice president and general secretary of the executive council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, speaks at a press conference in HCM City on September 27 to announce the hosting of the 2025 UN Day of Vesak next May. Photo thanhnien.vn

HCM CITY — More than 1,000 delegates from 80 countries and territories will attend the UN Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6 to 8, 2025, at HCM City's Việt Nam Buddhist University.

This is the fourth time Việt Nam will host the annual event, which is held in Phú Nhuận District.

Its theme will be "Harmony and Inclusion for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development".

Phan Văn Mãi, Chairman of the city People's Committee, said the City is honoured to be chosen as the host and would make all efforts to ensure the event is successful.

Most Venerable Thích Đức Thiện, vice president and general secretary of the executive council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, said Việt Nam would use its experience from organising the event three times in the past to ensure it is successful.

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit, president of the International Council for Day of Vesak, said he was impressed with Việt Nam’s previous successful hosting of the event, and believed it would emulate that next year.

He hoped the world Buddhist community would come to Việt Nam to support and assist the country as it organises the UN Day of Vesak and also learn how Buddhism has grown rapidly here over the past two decades.

Highlighting the theme "Harmony and Inclusion for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development", Brahmapundit said the festival would not be merely a celebration but also advocate for sustainable development and addressing global challenges such as environmental pollution, climate change and others. — VNS

 

 

 

 

