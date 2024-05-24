Society
Society

Vesak Week in HCM City

May 24, 2024 - 09:44
Vesak Week from May 15 to 22 was a significant event for Buddhists in HCM City to celebrate the birth, enlightenment and passing of the holiness Buddha. Numerous rituals and activities were organised to commemorate this holy week.

Society

Việt Nam, Finland discuss ways to boost labour cooperation

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Lê Tấn Dũng held a working session with Finnish Ambassador to Việt Nam Keijo Norvanto in Hà Nội, during which they discussed measures to promote cooperation in vocational education and sending Vietnamese workers to Finland.

