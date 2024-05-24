Fire kills 14, injures 3 in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District

HÀ NỘI – Fourteen people were killed and three others injured in a fire that occurred at night on Thursday on Trung Kính Street in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District.

The three injured victims, who were hospitalised in Giao Thông Vận Tải Hospital in the early hours of Friday, 24 May, are temporarily out of critical condition. The victims, following emergency treatment, are being actively treated in the various departments. One elderly victim is in a more serious condition, the hospital reported.

According to Cầu Giấy District police, the fire occurred around 12:30 am on Friday in a five-storey house located in a small lane at No. 119 Trung Kính Street.

When the fire broke out fiercely, black smoke enveloped the house, accompanied by many loud explosions.

Upon receiving the news, the fire police mobilised many fire trucks and dozens of soldiers to the scene to extinguish the fire and carry out rescues.

Because the house is located deep in a small alley, about 200m from Trung Kinh Street, police had to pull in water pipes to put out the fire.

The house is about 100 sq.m, including the yard, and has 12 rooms for rent. The homeowner couple live in two rooms on the first floor.

The total number of members in the host family is seven, and 17 people have registered to rent rooms.

At the time of the fire, the surrounding people and the homeowners broke a second-floor window to escape. Four people managed to escape the fire.

At the scene, the fire destroyed many motorbikes, bicycles, and electric bicycles stored in the yard area. The steel frame and corrugated iron roof covering the front yard collapsed.

At around 3am, many bodies wrapped in cloth bags and placed on stretchers were taken out by the authorities.

By 4am, the fire was extinguished. The police are blocking Trung Kính Street.

By 6:50 am, the police and fire police withdrew from the scene. The alley leading to the house where the fire occurred was blocked by a barrier. Many curious people stood around the alley to watch.

Early in the morning of the same day, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long and Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quốc Tỏ, deputy ministers of Public Security, visited the scene of the fire.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, Trần Sỹ Thanh, said that relevant units had been directed to investigate the causes, assess the damages, and implement measures to overcome the consequences of the fire. VNS