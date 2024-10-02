Localities urged to finish pre-feasibility study of HCM City’s Ring Road 4

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has ordered HCM City to collaborate with localities to finish the pre-feasibility study report of the Ring Road 4 investment and construction project and submit it to the State Assessment Council in November.

Chairing a virtual meeting on Tuesday on the project’s implementation, he said localities should continue to prepare investment steps as soon as possible, including a plan to balance local budgets.

The Ministry of Transport has been asked to coordinate with localities to propose the Prime Minister assign the HCM City People's Committee to be the competent authority to prepare the pre-feasibility study report.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương said, in August 2023 the PM assigned the HCM City People's Committee to be the agency in charge of the Ring Road 4’s construction. This is a large-scale project, implemented under the public-private partnership scheme.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has worked with localities where the HCM City’s Ring Road 4 passes through and proposed combining component projects through five localities into one big project.

Deputy Minister of Transport Lê Anh Tuấn said the transport ministry has agreed with localities on the project’s scale, investment phases, technical standards and related items.

The HCM City’s Ring Road 4 is expected to cover the length of 206.72km, including 18.73km in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province; 47.95km in Bình Dương Province; 16.7km in HCM City and 78.3km in Long An Province.

In the first phase, site clearance will be carried out following the approved planning.

Four complete expressway lanes, 21 interconnecting intersections, parallel roads and residential roads on both sides of the route will be constructed. —VNS