Sweeping up after Yagi

Farmers in Hà Nội’s Tứ Liên bonsai village are picking up the pieces after Typhoon Yagi. Dozens of hectares of kumquat and peach blossom growing have been seriously flooded resulting in 60 per cent loss of the village's. Many families lost everything, affecting the bonsai market during this traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) festival.
The Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), the largest tap water supplier in HCM City and a state-owned enterprise, leads the water industry with its commitment to enhancing smart water supply systems and technological modernisation.
Driven by love and compassion, Bùi Công Hiệp and his family made the heartfelt decision 14 years ago to donate their property and establish shelters for orphaned children in the city. Since then, the shelter has welcomed and cared for hundreds of children, offering them the hope of a brighter future.