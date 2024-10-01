Sweeping up after Yagi

Farmers in Hà Nội’s Tứ Liên bonsai village are picking up the pieces after Typhoon Yagi. Dozens of hectares of kumquat and peach blossom growing have been seriously flooded resulting in 60 per cent loss of the village's. Many families lost everything, affecting the bonsai market during this traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) festival.