Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Sweeping up after Yagi

October 01, 2024 - 17:37
Farmers in Hà Nội’s Tứ Liên bonsai village are picking up the pieces after Typhoon Yagi. Dozens of hectares of kumquat and peach blossom growing have been seriously flooded resulting in 60 per cent loss of the village's. Many families lost everything, affecting the bonsai market during this traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) festival.

see also

More on this story

Society

Home of love

Driven by love and compassion, Bùi Công Hiệp and his family made the heartfelt decision 14 years ago to donate their property and establish shelters for orphaned children in the city. Since then, the shelter has welcomed and cared for hundreds of children, offering them the hope of a brighter future.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom