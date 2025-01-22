Party chief extends Tết greetings to border guards

HÀ NỘI — The Party, State, Central Military Commission, and people consistently offer strong support, firm trust, and special sentiments to the Việt Nam People's Army and the Border Guard in particular, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

"This ensures that the force remains regular, elite, modern, politically steadfast, and unwaveringly loyal to the nation, Party, State, and people," the leader said during a pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the Border Guard Force on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Lâm shared challenges and obstacles in protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and border security, as well as difficulties, dangers, and risks that the force has been striving to overcome.

He urged further strengthening of the Party’s leadership and improving the efficiency of state management over the building management and protection of national borders.

He also called for enhancing the capacity of border guard operations at all levels, ensuring a firm grasp on security and political situations in border areas, islands, and key regions, while effectively addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges to safeguard national sovereignty and border security.

The Party General Secretary laid stress on the need for a strong shift in management mindset to protect national sovereignty and border security. This includes refining legal frameworks, focusing on technology and digital transformation in border management, and effectively implementing the National Border Defence Strategy, the Border Guard Law, and related legal documents.

It is essential to continue streamlining the apparatus, ensuring adequate logistics and technical support for the military, defence, and border protection tasks, Lâm said, adding attention should be given to improving the living conditions and health of officers and soldiers.

He recommended close coordination with relevant sectors, authorities, forces to protect border security, while emphasising the need for crackdowns on crimes that threaten national security and improving the quality and effectiveness of immigration control.

The leader noted the need to implement the Party and State's foreign policy effectively, strengthening defence and border diplomacy, and enhancing international cooperation in border protection, stating this will safeguard sovereignty, support socio-economic development, and enhance national defence.

He highlighted readiness for disaster relief and search-and-rescue missions, as well as for organising defence diplomacy exchanges with neighbouring countries. Emphasis should also be placed on promoting cross-border cooperation for peace, friendship and sustainable development, Lâm noted.

As the 2025 Tết (Lunar New Year) festival is approaching, the Party chief requested the Border Guard to closely control the borders and checkpoints, ensuring political security and social order in border areas during the holiday.

He also called for a joyful, safe, and cost-effective Tết for soldiers, while paying special attention to policy beneficiaries and poor households in border, island, and coastal areas. — VNA/VNS