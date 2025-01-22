Four foreign nationals arrested for theft on flights in Tết security crackdown

HÀ NỘI — Four foreign nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing passengers' belongings on Vietnamese airlines during the Ministry of Public Safety's security crackdown ahead of the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The Ministry reports a recent increase in thefts by foreign individuals aboard flights in Việt Nam, noting that such incidents have become more frequent.

The scope of activities of these suspects is not only focused on flights to/from Việt Nam but also to countries in the ASEAN region and Northeast Asia.

These perpetrators often operate in coordinated groups with clearly assigned roles (stealing, dispersal, concealment). They frequently enter and exit Việt Nam at an intense pace, with some logging hundreds of entries and exits annually, often staying for just about two days.

Their tactics include frequently changing flight routes and airlines, booking last-minute tickets, avoiding checked luggage, and selecting seats that facilitate theft.

Some even opt for business class to target high-value items in overhead luggage compartments.

Between January and October 2024, 30 thefts were reported on flights to and from Việt Nam's international airports, involving 33 foreign nationals.

The public security ministry urges travellers to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to authorities to prevent further incidents. — VNS