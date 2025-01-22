More than 2,500 tonnes of rice aid for Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc has signed decisions regarding the distribution of more than 2,500 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to seven provinces for the 2025 Lunar New Year Festival.

According to Decision No 190/QĐ-TTg signed on January 20, 2025, Deputy PM Phớc assigned the Ministry of Finance to allocate a total of 2,519 tonnes of rice, for free, to the provinces of Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Ninh Thuận, Đắk Lắk, Kon Tum, Bắc Kạn and Đắk Nông.

Specifically, Hà Giang Province will receive more than 146 tonnes of rice, Cao Bằng Province over 654 tonnes, Ninh Thuận Province 735 tonnes, Đắk Lắk Province 878 tonnes and Kon Tum Province 58 tonnes.

An additional 47 tonnes of rice will be allocated for residents of Kon Tum Province for the between-crop period.

Under Decision No 191/QĐ-TTg signed on January 20, 2025, Deputy PM Phớc instructed the Ministry of Finance to distribute an additional 456 tonnes of rice to Bắc Kạn and Đắk Nông provinces.

More than 80 tonnes of rice will be allocated for Bắc Kạn and 142 tonnes for Đắk Nông. An additional 233 tonnes will be given to residents of Đắk Nông Province for the between-crop period.

The Deputy PM has tasked the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to handle the distribution process.

The People’s Committees of the provinces of Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Ninh Thuận, Đắk Lắk, Kon Tum, Bắc Kạn and Đắk Nông are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the reported data and for timely, appropriate and accurate dispersal to eligible beneficiaries. — VNS