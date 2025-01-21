National highways passing through HCM City have new names

HCM CITY — The HCM City's People Committee held a ceremony to announce new street names for National Highways 1, 1K, 22, and 50.

These routes are named after former leaders of the Party and State, and the Commander of the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.

The campaign is known as the largest strategic offensive movement in Việt Nam, demonstrating the pinnacle of the Vietnamese army's art of coordination of operations.

Accordingly, National Highway 1, the section from Thủ Đức intersection to An Sương intersection is named Đỗ Mười Street, the section from An Sương intersection to An Lạc roundabout is named Lê Đức Anh Street and the section from An Lạc roundabout to the Long An Province border is named Lê Khả Phiêu Street.

National Highway 22, the section from National Highway 1 to An Hạ bridge is named Lê Quang Đạo Street, the section from An Hạ bridge to Tây Ninh Province border, is named Phan Văn Khải Street.

National Highway 50, the section from Nguyễn Văn Linh Street to Long An Province border, is named Văn Tiến Dũng Street.

National Highway 1K, the section from National Highway 1 to Bình Dương Province border, is named Hoàng Cầm Street.

Đỗ Mười (1917 - 2018) was General Secretary from June 1991 to December 1997. Lê Khả Phiêu (1931 - 2020) was General Secretary from 1997 to 2001.

General Lê Đức Anh (1920 - 2019) was President from 1992 to 1997. Lieutenant General Lê Quang Đạo (1921 - 1999) was Chairman of the National Assembly from 1987 to 1994.

Phan Văn Khải (1933 - 2018) was Prime Minister from 1997 to 2006. General Văn Tiến Dũng (1917 - 2002) was Minister of National Defence from 1980 to 1986, and Commander of the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign. Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Cầm (1920 - 2013) was Commander of the 4th Corps from 1975 to 1977.

Deputy Chairwoman of City People's Committee Trần Thị Diệu Thúy said that naming national highways after the comrades of the Party and State, and HCM Campaign leaders aims to honor their great contributions to the country.

This also contributes to serving the work of urban management, creating favourable conditions for people to identify and search for street names and addresses. — VNS