VNU-HCM offers free transport to disadvantaged students for Tết

HCM CITY — More than 180 disadvantaged students of Việt Nam National University - HCM City (VNU-HCM) on Monday (January 20) were provided free transport to return to their homes in 20 provinces and cities in the north, central and Central Highlands regions for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Trần Cao Vinh, vice chancellor of VNU-HCM, said this is the second time VNU-HCM is organising the programme, which it calls “Hành trình mùa xuân” (Spring Journey), to provide free buses to disadvantaged students and employees for Tết.

The school always pays great attention to strengthening activities that take care of students and employees, he said.

“We expect to bring the disadvantaged students joy and good motivation in their studies, contributing to the development of the school and country,” he said.

The programme’s beneficiaries are from VNU-HCM’s member universities and 10 other colleges and universities who are boarding at the school's dormitory.

A free bus will transport 32 students to return to their homes in the central provinces of Phú Yên and Bình Định.

Free tickets on passenger buses were given to 150 students going to 18 other provinces and cities, including Ninh Bình, Hà Nam, Hà Nội, Bình Thuận, Ninh Thuận, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Quảng Trị, Quảng Bình, Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk, and Gia Lai.

The school also presented Tết gifts and “lucky money” to 300 students staying at the dormitory during the upcoming Tết holiday. — VNS