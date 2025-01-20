Coast Guard pays pre-Tết visit to soldiers, people in border maritime area, islands

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — A delegation of the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command, led by its Political Commissar Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai, visited and sent Tết (Lunar New Year) wishes to the anti-illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing forces and residents in the country’s southwest sea.

From January 16 to 17, the delegation made a fact-finding trip to the forces who are combating IUU fishing activities during the upcoming Tết holiday in the maritime border area between Việt Nam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

It included leaders and commanders of agencies and units of the VCG Command, Coast Guard Region 3 Command and Coast Guard Region 4 Command; representatives of the fishery inspection and border guard forces of Bình Định, Tiền Giang, Kiên Giang, Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces; leaders of agencies, departments, and branches of seven localities; and reporters from central and local press agencies.

It inspected any trawler operating in the area, and found that they were strictly observing IUU fishing prevention regulations. However, there were still some others violating regulations on administrative procedures.

Functional forces then addressed the issue by disseminating and educating fishermen to raise their awareness of the law at sea.

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the ship 8005 carrying the delegation could not approach the ships on duty. The delegation inspected ships CSB 4035, CSB 6009, KN 276, KN 213, KG 96029TS through their communication systems.

General Bùi Quốc Oai highly appreciated their efforts in overcoming difficulties in the implementation of IUU fishing prevention.

He asked them to continue to implement all directives and orders from leaders at all levels, while closely working with functional forces to perform their tasks, take care of troops, and prepare for troops to have a happy and safe Tết.

He wished them a year of peace, prosperity, luck and success.

The delegation also held a memorial ceremony to commemorate Vietnamese soldiers and fishermen who laid down their lives or were missing in the southwest sea and continental shelf of the country.

Bringing Tết gifts to soldiers, people in islands

On January 18, the delegation visited and presented Tết gifts to local authorities, armed forces units and people in Côn Đảo Island off Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

The delegation presented 10 Tết gifts to families of policy beneficiaries, and families with meritorious service and in difficult circumstances; and presented national flags and Tết gifts to local fishermen.

Lieutenant General Bùi Quốc Oai asked local authorities to continue to pay attention to the armed forces, including the Coast Guard forces; coordinate well in propaganda work for local people and fishermen to protect national sovereignty, and maintain security, order and safety on islands and at sea.

“This could contribute to building Côn Đảo to become a strong island district in defence, and an attractive destination for both traditional tourism and sustainable eco-tourism," he said.

The delegation visited and wished a happy new year to Squadron 33 of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command based in Côn Đảo.

It also offered incense and flowers to commemorate the heroic martyrs at Hàng Dương Cemetery in the island district.

On January 15, the delegation visited and presented Tết gifts to local authorities, armed forces units and people in Thổ Châu Island Commune of Phú Quốc city off Kiên Giang Province -- the remotest island commune in the southwest of the country.

More than 200km away from the mainland, Thổ Châu holds an important strategic position in defence, security and marine economic development, and its nearly 2,000 residents rely mainly on farming and seafood exploitation and processing.

The delegation came to Thổ Châu Temple, and offered incense and flowers to commemorate the heroic martyrs, and the 500 innocent people killed by Pol Pot regime’s military in 1975.

Đỗ Văn Dừng, Chairman of Thổ Châu Island Commune’s People's Committee, informed the delegation about the current situation of local security, socio-economic development, and defence.

The delegation presented eight Tết gifts to local Party committees, authorities, and armed forces, and 24 Tết gifts to families of policy beneficiaries and fishermen in difficult circumstances.

It provided financial support of VNĐ1 million (US$40) per month to three students, and a computer for one student.

It also distributed leaflets about legal regulations related to fisheries to fishermen at Bãi Ngự Fishing Port. — VNS