Fines of up to $80 proposed for offences related to new tobacco products

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is proposing a fine of up to VNĐ2 million (US$80) for using or storing the now banned e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

These products, which have been banned since January 1 under the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 173/2024/QH15, will also be confiscated. A notice of administrative penalty will also be sent to the violator’s employer, who can take necessary measures according to their internal regulations.

The penalties could double for repeated offences.

This proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Government’s Decree No. 117/2020/NĐ-CP on handling administrative fines in healthcare.

According to the MoH, penalties for manufacturing, trading, storing, transporting and advertising prohibited goods have been detailed in multiple legal documents, but no fines have been specified for using or storing e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Recent surveys show that the number of e-cigarette and heated tobacco product users increased rapidly in recent years.

The 2020 Population-based Provincial Global Adult Tobacco Survey (PGATS), which was conducted across 34 cities and provinces in Việt Nam, showed that the use of e-cigarettes among those aged 15 and above increased 18 times, from 0.2 per cent in 2015 to 3.6 per cent in 2020.

Among adolescents aged 13 to 15, this figure rose from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 8 per cent in 2023.

The MoH said that with collective efforts, resources and funding, the number of traditional cigarette users had dropped significantly. However, the emergence of new tobacco products led to a rapid increase in their use among adolescents and young adults.

These new tobacco products were easy to find, with trading activities often taking place conveniently through social media or retail locations, including some near campuses.

Misleading advertising suggests that these products have fewer adverse effects and can help people quit smoking, when in fact they still contain harmful chemicals, with some even including illegal narcotics. — VNS