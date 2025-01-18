Politics & Law
Society

Man detained after four family members found dead at home

January 18, 2025 - 18:54
The deceased are the man's mother, wife and his children.
People gather around the house when they heard four bodies were found. — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — A man has been detained following an investigation into the deaths of his four family members on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Vũ Văn Vương, is the son of the 79-year-old victim Nh., who lived in a house with his family.

She was found dead by her daughter, who visited her on January 17 to clean the house. Three additional bodies were discovered later that day, hidden under a bed in the house.

Those three deceased are Vương's wife and his children.

Neighbours reported that the family had been unusually silent for about two days before the discovery. His wife, a construction worker, had not been seen or contacted by her coworkers since January 16.

"I saw his wife and children watering vegetables on January 15, but I haven't seen them since," said a neighbour.

Vương, who is known to be quiet and timid, was not present at the house when the four bodies were found. He has two daughters and a son. — VNS

Society

Chợ Rẫy hospital opens flower street

Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City, the largest public hospital in the southern region, has decorated its campus with colourful flowers, and ornamental plants with cultural motifs of Tết (Lunar New Year) to bring the holiday spirit to patients and hospital staff.
Society

HCM City's police crack down on illegal transport services

HCM City’s police department is focusing on preventing unlicensed coach and bus services to enhance traffic safety and protect passenger rights, especially with the increased travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year, said Colonel Lê Mạnh Hà, deputy head of the city police's general staff division.

