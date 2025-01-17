MoH orders timely care for emergency patients during Tết

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has ordered all medical facilities to ensure that all emergency patients receive prompt medical attention, with no delays or refusals, during the Tết holiday period.

The ministry also emphasises the need to improve the attitude and conduct of healthcare staff, ensuring they engage with patients in a considerate, polite and professional manner.

The orders were made in a letter sent by the ministry on Thursday to the directors of hospitals under the ministry, the directors of Health Departments of provinces and cities nationwide.

It also details how medical facilities must ensure 24-hour coverage across four key areas, consisting of leadership shifts, handling of the emergency hotlines, specialised medical shifts, administrative and logistical support, and security.

Staff rosters must be clearly displayed in relevant departments at the medical facilities.

The medical facilities are also instructed to maintain adequate stockpiles of essential medicines, blood supplies, intravenous fluids and equipment necessary for emergency care, particularly for traffic accidents and food poisoning incidents.

The medical facilities should also be prepared to handle potential outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The letter also calls for adherence to professional medical protocols, with the first response team responsible for stabilising patients and providing full explanations to patients and their families before transferring them to other medical facilities if required.

The medical facilities must ensure all medical procedures are carried out correctly and offer technical support to lower-tier facilities while consulting with higher-level experts when necessary.

Public awareness campaigns should highlight common holiday dangers, including crowd-related accidents at popular tourist sites, traffic accidents caused by alcohol consumption, alcohol-fuelled violence, the use of homemade fireworks and food poisoning.

Additionally, the medical facilities are urged to make arrangements for patients remaining in care over the Tết holiday, with special attention given to the elderly, low-income individuals and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The ministry has plans for random inspections to assess the readiness and operation of hospitals and healthcare centres during the Tết holidays.— VNS