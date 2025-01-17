Research centre for nuclear science and technology to be built in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — A detailed plan for a Nuclear Science and Technology Research Centre in Đồng Nai Province’s Long Khánh City will be developed, according to a recent official document approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

When completed, the city is expected to become the centre of Việt Nam’s nuclear industry, improving the real-life application of nuclear and radiation technology, notably in medicine.

This establishment is aimed to strengthen the national research capacity on nuclear science and technology, develop a highly qualified workforce that can learn and master advanced nuclear technology, and increase the application of nuclear energy in socio-economic development – notably in agriculture, industry, healthcare, minerals and other key sectors.

The research centre is expected to employ about 800 to 1,000 experts and specialists in total.

Spanning over an area of nearly 97ha, the facility is planned to be equipped with a 10MWt research reactor, technological system, laboratories and equipment, as well as necessary auxiliary structures.

The head investor of the project is the Ministry of Science and Technology, represented by a project management board. The State budget will fund the project. — VNS