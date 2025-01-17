Violations of fire safety to face even stricter fines

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) is drafting a new decree on handling administrative violations in fire prevention, safety, search and rescue, which proposes higher fines to encourage better deterrence.

In this second adjustment to the regulations on handling administrative violations in fire prevention, fines are suggested to be increased by between ten to thirty times the current levels.

The decree serves as a guideline for the implementation of the Law on Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue and details several violations, penalties, measures to remedy consequences and authorities to impose fines based on this law.

Notably, failing to implement fire prevention measures for indoor mass EV (electric vehicles) charging stations can result in a fine of VNĐ40-50 million (US$1,580-1,970).

Other violations related to the fire safety of the electrical system, such as using electrical wires, devices, circuit breakers, or protective equipment that are unsafe or not explosion-proof, or do not have an adequate power system, can lead to fines of VNĐ6-30 million ($235-1,180).

Meanwhile, failing to establish a fire prevention, firefighting and rescue team at a facility is subject to a fine of up to VNĐ20 million ($790). This includes not assigning and maintaining the required number of personnel for firefighting and not giving them sufficient conditions for their operations.

Offences related to the use of fire and heat sources and equipment could see a fine of VNĐ3-15 million ($120-590), especially for metal welding or cutting without proper fire safety measures as required. The penalties will be more severe if a fire actually occurs as a result of these violations.

A fine of VNĐ30-40 million ($1,180-1,580) is applicable for insufficient emergency exits or fire escape routes, fire-fighting water supply, or automatic fire suppression systems. Rendering fire exits ineffective can lead to a VNĐ25-30 million ($985-1,180) fine, as well as the lack of a functioning fire alarm system.

Other violations subjected to penalties are installing mirrors on fire exit routes, exit doors not opening in the direction of escape as required, obstructing exit routes with items, goods or vehicles and altering the sizes and the numbers of exits. — VNS