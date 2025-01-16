Abbott's life-changing tech Lingo wins 2025 innovation award

Abbott has won an innovation award for Lingo, its first consumer biowearable over-the-counter device to empower people in improving overall health and wellness.

The global healthcare leader has been named Honoree in the Digital Health category of the 2025 CES Innovations Awards programme, an annual competition powered by the US Consumer Technology Association, highlighting outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products around the world.

Earlier this month, the device was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 held on January 5-10 in Las Vegas.

Lingo is built from the world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology, now used by more than six million people with diabetes globally. One of Abbott’s CGM systems, FreeStyle Libre 3 also stands among the company’s many wins at the CES Innovation Awards.

“Glucose is a powerful signal of your body's unique response to food and lifestyle,” said Olivier Ropars, divisional Vice President of Abbott's Lingo business.

“Abbott's Lingo tracks your glucose 24/7, translating the data into insights and bridging the gap between traditional healthcare and preventative measures. Lingo empowers individuals to build new healthy habits and take control of their health and wellness,” he said in a statement issued in September 2024.

At the show, Abbott showed how Lingo could empower consumers aged 18 and older not on insulin who are looking to improve their overall health and wellness. The system consists of a biosensor that is worn on the back of the arm for up to 14 days and continuously streams glucose data to the Lingo app on a smartphone.

The system translates the body's reaction to food, exercise and life's daily stressors into personal insights about metabolic trends to help people make informed decisions about their health.

It shows a glucose graph, Lingo count that shows glucose spikes, food and activity logging, along with personal insights comprising tailored recommendations based on food-logged time of day and accrued Lingo count.

Additionally, the system provides Lingo challenges, which involve creating new habits and earning badges upon the completion of challenges and the establishment of new healthy habits.

Compelling published research shows that limiting glucose spikes and improving overall management of glucose offer people who do not have diabetes a number of health benefits, such as being proactive about future health, managing weight, improving sleep and improving mood.

Empowering people for a better life

Lingo is part of Abbott’s healthcare businesses and products that also cover nutritionals, medicines, diagnostics and medical devices, which help people live more fully at all stages of life.

Another Abbott product, the award-winning FreeStyle Libre has revolutionised the way millions of people worldwide manage their diabetes.

In 2022, FreeStyle Libre was honoured as the 'Best of the Best' since 1970 during the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards. At the time, the recognition highlighted the impact of FreeStyle Libre on the lives of approximately 4.5 million people living with diabetes globally.

The FreeStyle Libre technology was brought into Việt Nam in 2021, among the company’s diversified innovative healthcare solutions and products continuously made available here.

In helping treat premature and newborn babies with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a heart defect that can develop soon after birth, the company has brought to Việt Nam the Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder, a pea-sized device that helps doctors repair holes in the tiny hearts of premature and infants without riskier surgery.

Abbott has also made available in Việt Nam its innovative Clinical Decision Support system, a diagnostic informatics solution that uses AI to help medical experts improve clinical management. The solution contributes to improved health screening by categorising patients based on data analysis, applying risk assessment algorithms and providing better clinical interpretation.

Abbott and its foundation, the Abbott Fund, have provided over VNĐ280 billion (US$12 million) in grants and product donations to address critical health issues, with a focus on improving nutrition, training healthcare staff, strengthening health systems, along with assisting healthcare professionals in the pandemic frontline and expanding community education. — VNS