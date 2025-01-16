Fire forces thousands to evacuate HCM City apartment building, no deaths reported

HCM CITY — A fire broke out at the Mizuki Park apartment complex on Bình Chánh District’s Nguyễn Văn Linh Street on Wednesday evening.

Around 7pm, a fire started on the third floor of Block MP2, and smoke quickly engulfed the entire floor and spread outside.

The building's staff members tried to put out the fire but were unsuccessful.

Thousands of people evacuated the building in a panic through the stairs, guided by staff members.

Bình Chánh firefighters and rescue police worked with relevant units to quickly contain the fire.

They also set up six teams to enter the building, and search for and rescue victims. A security guard was hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, but has recovered.

HCM City firefighters and rescue police also dispatched manpower to the scene to help with the rescue.

There are no reported casualties.

The Mizuki apartment is 26ha in size, consists of five blocks with up to 25 floors, and has 1,500 apartments in total.

According to the initial investigation, the cause of the fire is due to an electrical box short circuit. – VNS