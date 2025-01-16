Strict surveillance of infectious diseases is needed

Hà Nội – The Ministry of Health has instructed local authorities and relevant agencies to enhance the prevention and control of infectious diseases during the Lunar New Year (Tết) and the festival season.

As the Tết holiday and spring festival season approach, there will be increased trade, tourism and consumption of livestock and poultry products along with typical winter-spring weather conditions, characterised by monsoon winds, dry air and high humidity. These factors provide favourable conditions for the spread of disease-causing agents, increasing the risk of respiratory, gastrointestinal and zoonotic diseases.

Other common infectious diseases, such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and vaccine-preventable illnesses, may also see rising case numbers in many areas.

The Ministry of Health reported that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), many countries in the Northern Hemisphere have recorded increased cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILIs) and acute respiratory infections (ARIs).

In China, rising ARIs have been attributed to common agents such as seasonal influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Seasonal influenza is also increasing in many countries across Europe, Central America and the Caribbean, West Africa, Central Africa and Asia. In the United States, cases of influenza A (H5) linked to dairy cattle and poultry continue to be reported.

In response, the Ministry of Health has issued directives to provincial and municipal People's Committees to intensify disease prevention efforts during Tết and the 2025 festival season.

Provincial and city governments are urged to strictly enforce directives from the Party Secretariat, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health regarding public health and infectious disease prevention to ensure a joyful, healthy, safe and economical Tết celebration.

Local authorities and relevant sectors have to work with the health sector to implement effective disease prevention and vaccination campaigns during Tết and the festival season, as well as promptly develop and implement the 2025 Infectious Disease Prevention Plan, allocating necessary funds for its execution.

Authorities must closely monitor local infectious disease situations, especially respiratory diseases, severe viral pneumonia and other illnesses common during Tết, such as measles, dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease, rabies and avian influenza.

Border health quarantine measures will be strengthened alongside event-based and regular disease surveillance to detect and respond quickly to emerging cases, control the spread of disease and minimise severe cases and fatalities.

Local health authorities must ensure expanded immunisation programmes and execute measles vaccination campaigns to control outbreaks.

Adequate patient care and timely treatment should be provided during Tết to minimise severe cases and fatalities.

Hospitals must adhere to screening, isolation and infection prevention protocols to prevent cross-infections and contain outbreaks. They must also prepare for a potential surge in hospital admissions due to infectious diseases.

Healthcare facilities must ensure the availability of medicines, vaccines, supplies, equipment and personnel following the "four on-site" principle. Rapid response teams must be ready to address emerging outbreaks effectively.

Additionally, healthcare authorities must maintain a round-the-clock emergency response during the Tết holiday, promptly address any situations that may arise and ensure compliance with infectious disease reporting requirements. Health staff working during the holiday should be provided with appropriate support and compensation.

Finally, local governments are instructed to inspect and supervise disease control measures and vaccination campaigns during Tết, ensuring timely funding for these activities. VNS