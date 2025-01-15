Korean partners offer free medical equipment and care in Quảng Ngãi

QUẢNG NGÃI — South Korea Doosan Enerbility Vietnam (Doosan Vina), in co-operation with Chung Ang University Hospital (CAU), have donated a medical equipment package worth VNĐ545 million (US$22,000) to the Quảng Ngãi provincial General Hospital.

The donation is part of the 14th charity medical programme hosted by the two partners from Korea and will help the local hospital support treatment for kidney and heart disease patients.

As part of the programme this year, a team of 17 doctors will be giving free medical examinations, consultations and medicine to 1,500 local residents in five communes of Bình Sơn district and Quảng Ngãi City, ahead of Tết.

General director of Doosan Vina, Kim Hyo Tae, and director of CAU, Kwon Jeong Taek both emphasised that the programme is not only a sign of corporate social responsibility, but indicates a deep friendship between Việt Nam and South Korea.

The charity programme between the two Korean partners has been ongoing since 2009.

Over that time Doosan Vina said a total $5.6 million has been given, of which $420,000 was in medical equipment.

While many children have been sent to Korea for surgery on congenital heart defects, cleft lips and palates.

Local doctors and nurses have also been receiving additional professional expert training courses at the CAU’s headquarters in Korea under the charity programme. — VNS