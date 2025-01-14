Traffic decree issued through expedited process: official

HÀ NỘI — A representative from the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security clarified that Decree 168/2024 was issued through an expedited process, fully in line with legal procedures.

The announcement was in response to recent social media discussions that raised concerns over the legitimacy of the decree, which governs road traffic safety violations and the point-based driver’s licence system.

Critics argued the decree might have been issued improperly, as it took effect fewer than 45 days after being signed on December 26, 2024 and was enforced on January 1, 2025.

However, the representative confirmed that the Decree was issued properly as, according to Article 151 of Việt Nam's Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, decrees issued under the expedited process can take effect immediately upon signing, bypassing the usual 45-day waiting period.

"Decree 168/2024 was urgently drafted to replace Decree 100/2019 due to pressing traffic safety concerns," the representative explained.

"The drafting committee convened, assessed the situation and decided to use the expedited process to address these critical issues promptly."

He emphasised that thorough consultation was conducted during the drafting phase. Relevant ministries, sectors and agencies collaborated closely to review the decree’s provisions.

Additionally, the draft was made publicly available on the Ministry of Public Security and the Government’s online portals for public feedback before its enactment.

Notably, Decree 100/2019, the decree being replaced, was also issued via the expedited process, taking effect on January 1, 2020, just two days after its signing on December 30, 2019.

In line with Decree 168/2024, traffic police are actively inspecting traffic light systems nationwide to identify faulty or malfunctioning lights.

Recommendations are being made for repairs or replacements to ensure fair enforcement and avoid unjust penalties for road users.

Traffic light cycles will also be adjusted to reflect local traffic conditions. "Our goal is to ensure smooth traffic flow and issue penalties only where deserved, fostering public confidence in traffic law enforcement," the representative stated.

Under the new regulations, traffic police will have the authority to manage and adjust traffic light cycles to improve order and reduce congestion.

Maintenance and data shared from the traffic signal systems will remain the responsibility of the agencies under provincial People’s Committees and the Ministry of Transport.

When a driver runs a red light, evidence such as photos and video clips captured by traffic signal centres will be relayed to nearby traffic police. This enables officers to inform offenders and issue penalties on-site immediately.

The representative also confirmed that individuals who violate traffic laws while yielding to priority vehicles will not be penalised. — VNS