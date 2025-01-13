UNFPA, KOICA pledge continued support to Việt Nam in eliminating gender-based violence

HÀ NỘI — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has allocated US$5.5 million to fund two new projects to support Việt Nam in efforts to putting an end to gender-based violence.

The two projects, with technical and financial support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), address gender-based violence against women and girls, especially marginalised groups such as people living with disabilities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) communities.

The initiatives aim to promote the replication of the one-stop service centre model, also known as Ngôi nhà Ánh Dương (Sunshine House), in other localities across Việt Nam and support emergency relief and post-disaster recovery for the house in the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh.

UNFPA in Việt Nam will work closely with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant ministries and agencies as well as the local authorities of Quảng Ninh, Hà Tĩnh and Khánh Hoà provinces to fully implement the projects by the end of 2027.

With the support of KOICA for the first phase of the project entitled “Building a support model to respond and prevent violence against women and girls in Việt Nam," from 2017 to 2021, the first-ever Ngôi nhà Ánh Dương was established and opened in Quảng Ninh Province in 2020 to provide comprehensive services for survivors of gender-based violence.

In 2022, KOICA and UNFPA pledged to undertake the first “bridge-phase” project to sustain and strengthen the achievements of the first phase and to ensure the sustainable, long-term operation of the house in Quảng Ninh.

Following the success of these two projects, KOICA decided to fund the second phase project, entitled “Promote replication of a model in preventing and responding to violence against women and girls in Việt Nam to enhance support for service delivery to women and girls subjected to violence”.

The project will support the establishment and operation of new Sunshine Houses in other localities.

It will contribute to strengthening a multi-sectoral response in addressing violence against women and girls at the national and sub-national levels.

The initiative will prioritise marginalised groups including individuals living with disabilities and LGBTQI+ communities. It will also raise awareness among employers, employees, labour unions and the community about sexual violence and harassment in the workplace, especially industrial zones.

A core component of this project will be behavioural change, engaging men and boys through targeted communication campaigns to foster positive masculinities and address the root causes of violence.

KOICA will also fund the second “bridge phase” project to be implemented this year to support emergency relief and post-disaster recovery for Quảng Ninh's one-stop service centre.

UNFPA will provide technical support to strengthen disaster preparedness and response capabilities at both the local and national levels, thus ensuring that communities are better equipped to handle gender-based violence (GBV) emergencies.

Speaking at the event, UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam Matt Jackson stressed: “The support is timely and crucial, especially as Việt Nam continues to recover from widespread devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi last year. Importantly, these new projects provide opportunities for Việt Nam to learn from international expertise and best practices to enhance effective prevention and response to gender-based violence.”

These projects also support the implementation of Việt Nam’s National Programme on GBV Prevention and Response (2021-25), the Strategy on Gender Equality (2021-30) and the amended Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control, which was adopted by the National Assembly in November 2022.

They align with Việt Nam’s commitments to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality.

Lee Byung Hwa, KOICA Country Director in Việt Nam, said: “These projects serve as a testament to the power of collaboration. The partnership between KOICA, UNFPA, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and our dedicated partners in Quảng Ninh, Hà Tĩnh and Khánh Hoà plays a crucial role in the success of this project.”

“I strongly believe that these joint efforts will foster a safe and equitable society for all women and girls in Việt Nam. Let's join hands to break the cycle of violence, empower survivors and to build a future where every woman and girl can reach her full potential,” he added. — VNS