HCM City drops to 19 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperatures in 4 years

HCM CITY — HCM City recorded its coldest morning in four years on Monday (January 13), with temperatures falling to 19 degrees Celsius (around 66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) due to a surge of cold air from the northern regions.

Several areas in southern Việt Nam experienced even lower temperatures, with a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius recorded in some nearby locations.

Residents of HCM City opted for warmer attire, donning thick jackets and gloves. Children were observed wearing insulated coats and hats as they travelled to school.

Lê Đình Quyết, head of the Forecasting Department at the Southern Regional Hydrometeorology Station, said the lowest temperature recorded at the city’s meteorological stations was 19 degrees Celsius on Monday morning. However, outdoor conditions may have felt 2 to 4 degrees colder.

“It is rather uncommon for temperatures in the city to descend below 19 degrees Celsius,” he said.

This temperature decline has impacted the entire southern region, including the Mekong Delta, where most areas recorded temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius.

Đồng Nai Province, around 30km away from HCM City, reported temperatures as low as 16 degrees Celsius, while Đà Lạt in the Central Highlands region, known for its cooler climate in southern Việt Nam, saw a temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

The last instance of the city reaching a temperature of 19 degrees Celsius occurred in late 2021. During the recent Christmas period, temperatures remained around 20 degrees Celsius.

Historically, the city's lowest recorded temperatures include 16 degrees Celsius in 1999, 17 degrees Celsius in 2009, and 18 degrees Celsius in 2021.

The current cold spell is expected to continue in the southern region for the next few days before gradually rising again. — VNS