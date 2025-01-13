Truck crashed into grocery store, killing six, including four children

NGHỆ AN — A serious traffic accident occurred in a border district of the central province Nghệ An Province yesterday, resulting in the death of six people, authorities confirmed early Monday.

Initial reports indicate that around 5pm on Sunday (January 12), in Nậm Càn Commune of Kỳ Sơn District, a truck bearing license plate number 37C-537.03 was travelling on provincial road 543D and at the slope of Thắm Hìn Village when it lost control and crashed straight into a local grocery store.

The crash killed six people, including two women — a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law—along with four children under 12 years old, who were shopping at the store.

Five victims were declared dead at the scene, including Và Thiêm Phúc (born in 2018), Và Xuân Đếnh (born in 2016), Vừ Y Dở (born in 2005), Và Y Mài (born in 2014), and Và Y Du, the youngest victim at just 13 months old.

Lê Thị Khiêm (born in 1985) was injured and taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The truck driver was injured.

Nghệ An Province's Traffic Safety Committee on Monday has visited the incident site to investigate the cause of the incident and visited the victims' family to offer condolences.

Authorities arrived at the scene to conduct investigations. The truck driver has been detained to assist with the investigation.

The driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol. The vehicle was also examined for roadworthiness two months ago, according to the Nghệ An's traffic committee. — VNS