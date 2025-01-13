Shinhan Life helps renovate a sports playground at SOS Children's Village Bến Tre

BẾN TRE — Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company in collaboration with DXC Technology Vietnam, hosted a ceremony to present funding for the renovation of the sports playground and computers to SOS Children’s Village Bến Tre on January 11.

The donation marks the third consecutive year of Shinhan Life’s partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam, underscoring its unwavering commitment to supporting child development and education.

As part of its ongoing efforts to create a positive impact in the community, Shinhan Life Vietnam contributed VNĐ100 million (US$4,000) to renovate the sports playground at SOS Children’s Village Bến Tre in Bến Tre Province.

The initiative aims to provide the village's children access to recreational spaces, fostering physical health and overall development. Complementing this effort, DXC Vietnam has donated eight sets of computers to enhance educational opportunities for the children.

This joint programme aims to create a safe and stimulating environment that supports learning and play, equipping children with essential technological skills and promoting physical and cognitive development.

General Director of Shinhan Life Vietnam Bae Seung Jun said: “As a life insurance company, we are committed to providing long-term financial solutions that protect the future of our customers. In addition, we place great importance on participating in community activities related to children’s education – helping to nurture the future generation of the country.”

General Director of DXC Vietnam Ngô Hùng Phương added: "We are delighted to partner with Shinhan Life to bring development opportunities to the students at SOS Children's Village Bến Tre. We hope that this support will provide them with a solid foundation to access technical technology and enhance their skills in the digital age."

Aligned with the mission to 'Create a better world through the power of finance', Shinhan Financial Group and its member companies prioritise not only building a sustainable financial ecosystem but also implementing impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. The facility upgrade at SOS Children’s Village Bến Tre is the first in a series of initiatives planned for 2025 under the “One Shinhan” CSR framework.

In 2024, Shinhan Financial Group undertook various CSR activities, including the 'One Shinhan' Blood Donation Campaign, which attracted over 300 participants from its member companies in Việt Nam.

Another notable initiative, the 'Bike Run – Wheels of Love', held in September 2024, saw the donation of 150 bicycles worth VNĐ330 million to underprivileged students across 34 wards in Thủ Đức City, HCM City.

Officially operating in Việt Nam since January 2022, Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company operates in life insurance, health insurance and financial investment, with a charter capital of VNĐ2.32 trillion. — VNS