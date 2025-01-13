Deputy PM backs upgrade plan for Côn Đảo Airport

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved a proposal from the People’s Committee of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province on an investment plan to upgrade and expand Côn Đảo Airport.

The Deputy PM instructed the Ministry of Transport and the provincial authorities to draft a master plan for the airport for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050 and submit it to the Prime Minister by the second quarter of 2025.

Under the proposal, the province plans to transform Côn Đảo Airport, on an island in the south east of Việt Nam, into an international-standard facility through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The comprehensive project includes runway upgrades, improved flight operation infrastructure, along with better civil aviation facilities and service buildings.

The goal is to accommodate larger, wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320, A321, A350 and Boeing 787s, the Dreamliners.

As part of Việt Nam’s national airport development plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, Côn Đảo Airport is expected to handle two million passengers annually by 2030 and up to three million passengers by 2050.

Currently, the airport’s infrastructure is in a poor condition.

Built in 2004, both the runway and taxiway are showing significant wear and have limited load capacity.

The Ministry of Transport has approved a VNĐ1.680 trillion (US$70.3 million) fund for the significant renovation and upgrade.

This funding is part of the 2021-25 medium-term public investment plan using State budget funds, as allocated by the Prime Minister.

Improvements will also be made to ensure safer night time operations, including the installation of modern landing equipment. — VNS