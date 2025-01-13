Young Vietnamese student aspires to bridge Vietnamese and Russian cultures

HÀ NỘI — As the sole representative of Việt Nam selected to participate in the 2024 International Russian Language Olympiad, Lưu Lê Thục Nhiên, a 12th-grade student at Phan Bội Châu High School for the Gifted, outperformed over 2,500 students worldwide to win a silver medal at the competition.

For Nhiên, the love for Russia and its people became the driving force that helped her succeed and nurtured her dream of building a cultural bridge between Việt Nam and Russia.

Nhiên's journey with the Russian language began with inspiration from her uncle, who had studied and worked in Russia. He often shared stories about the grandeur and beauty of the country, especially the snowy winters.

Unlike more popular foreign languages among young people today, Russian became her chosen field when she entered Phan Bội Châu High School for the Gifted.

"Once I got acquainted with Russian, I found it quite interesting because I liked the way Russians speak, their pronunciation and their intonation. Over time, the more I studied, the more I loved the language. I simply thought that if I chose Russian as my specialty, I had to be responsible for that choice," Nhiên said.

Although she only started learning Russian in 10th grade, Nhiên showed remarkable progress. In her first exam that year, she scored over 90 out of 100, becoming the top scorer in her class. This achievement motivated her to pursue Russian more seriously and provided her the opportunity to compete for a spot in her school’s team for the National Excellent Student Competition.

In 11th grade, as one of six official members representing her school in the National Excellent Student Competition, Nhiên initially aimed to gain experience and learn from the process. However, winning third prize in Russian at the national level as an 11th grader left her overjoyed and emotional.

Speaking about her learning methods, Nhiên said that, in addition to practising test materials, she spent significant time at home improving her listening and speaking skills by tuning in to the radio and watching YouTube videos daily. She maximised every moment, even while eating or bathing, to listen and mimic how Russians speak, which greatly enhanced her pronunciation.

To further improve, she set a goal to record herself speaking daily, reflecting on her feelings at the end of the day and planning for the next. Reviewing these recordings allowed her to adjust her tone and pronunciation effectively. Along with her personal efforts, her teachers, including a Russian teacher at her school, provided invaluable support.

A dream of a cultural bridge

The International Russian Language Olympiad, with a history spanning over 40 years, is a prestigious competition assessing Russian language proficiency and knowledge of Russian culture and people. It is open to non-Russian students from around the world.

The competition resumed in 2024 and Nhiên had the honour of being the sole representative of Việt Nam competing in the Russian Federation in November 2024.

Before participating, Nhiên had only 15 days to prepare. During this time, she received support from teachers at her school and experts from the Pushkin Institute. Given the competition's broad scope, she not only focused on speaking, pronunciation and writing, but also delved into various aspects of Russian culture, history and literature.

In her speaking test, where participants were asked to discuss their most memorable experience, Nhiên chose the journey to Russia for the competition itself. Through it, she felt truly connected to Russia and forged bonds with many international peers who shared a love for the Russian language and culture.

"This trip also gave me the chance to meet Vietnamese people in Russia, including international students. Everywhere our delegation went, we received enthusiastic support. These are unforgettable memories," Nhiên said.

When asked about her impression of international peers, Nhiên observed a significant difference between Vietnamese and global youth. It was the ability to seize opportunities and learn proactively.

She noted that international students are dynamic and more independent in choosing careers and building their paths. They actively participate in outdoor activities, extracurricular programmes and skill-building exercises.

Drawing from her own experience, Nhiên emphasised that students today need more than academic success. They should also acquire soft skills and participate in extracurricular activities to gain broader life perspectives. Future preparedness comes not only from knowledge but also from living experiences. A thirst for learning and a willingness to improve are essential for progress.

Speaking about her exceptional student, Hồ Hải Ngọc, head of the Russian language team at Phan Bội Châu High School for the Gifted, said: “Few students have as much passion for Russian as Nhiên. For her, Russian is like a spiritual tonic. I believe her success in competitions comes from her natural talent and aptitude for the language, her strong pronunciation skills and her excellent linguistic reasoning.

“Most importantly, her efforts have been unwavering. From a shy student, Nhiên has worked tirelessly to become more confident and assertive in showcasing her abilities.”

When sharing her future aspirations, Nhiên said she is committed to excelling in her studies and enhancing her knowledge daily to become a Russian language teacher.

"I deeply love the Russian language, its culture and literature and I want to pass on that passion to my future students. At the same time, I hope to promote Vietnamese culture and traditions to my Russian friends." — VNS