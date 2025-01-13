Turning right on a red light requires research: traffic police

HCM CITY — The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security emphasised that the proposal to allow right turns on red lights requires thorough research and must align with traffic management plans developed by specialised agencies.

In recent days, major roads in HCM City have experienced severe congestion at peak times due to vehicles not turning right on red at intersections without supplementary signs allowing such turns.

Many drivers have expressed concern that, according to Decree 168, they would face fines of VNĐ10–18 million for cars and VNĐ4–6 million for motorcycles if they run a red light.

Faced with this situation, they have proposed allowing vehicles to turn right on red during peak hours in order to ease traffic congestion.

The Traffic Police Department emphasised that the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety stipulates that drivers must slow down or stop and yield to pedestrians or wheelchair users crossing the road.

When the light is at amber, road users must stop before the stop line. However, if they have already crossed or are on the stop line when the traffic lights turn amber, they are permitted to continue moving.

In cases where there is a flashing amber light, drivers are allowed to proceed but must reduce speed, or stop and give way to pedestrians, wheelchair users or other vehicles.

When the light turns red, drivers must not proceed. However, at intersections where right turns are allowed, indicated by a green arrow light or supplementary sign, drivers are allowed to turn right on red without violating the law or facing any penalties.

Additionally, drivers may also turn right on red if directed by traffic police on duty. However, authorities advise drivers to pay close attention and yield to pedestrians in these situations.

Regarding the proposal to strictly permit right turns on red, Colonel Nguyễn Quang Nhật, head of the Education, Investigation and Traffic Accident Resolution Division of the Traffic Police Department, clarified that this matter requires research and depends on traffic organisation by specialised agencies.

Authorities need to conduct surveys, measure traffic flow, calculate timing and design lane seperation accordingly. Only then can they determine whether right turns on red should be allowed.

Traffic lights with countdown timers

Previously, the HCM City’s Urban Traffic Management Centre piloted traffic lights without countdown timers at certain intersections, in an attempt to improve traffic law compliance.

However, some have suggested that traffic lights should include countdown timers to help drivers anticipate and stop safely and legally, especially when amber lights were on, in accordance with the law.

In response, Colonel Nhật said that HCM City had tested removing countdown timers at several intersections to enhance traffic compliance. However, he suggested that those who wish for countdown timers to be reinstated can submit their recommendations to relevant authorities in the city, including the city’s People’s Committee, the Department of Transport, and the city police, for consideration and appropriate action. — VNS