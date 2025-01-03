Traffic police handle over 25,000 violations in two days of new heavier penalties taking effect

HÀ NỘI — Local police across Việt Nam conducted checks and handled 25,079 violations of traffic regulations on Wednesday and Thursday.

Authorities also seized 169 cars, 8,147 motorcycles and 245 other vehicles, along with revoking 4,261 driving licences.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said the move follows the enforcement of Decree No. 168/2024/NĐ-CP, which stipulates administrative penalties for road traffic violations effective from January 1.

The police said that among the violations detected, 6,079 involved alcohol consumption, 5,405 were related to speeding, 515 involved overloading and 60 were related to oversized vehicles.

Another 60 cases involved suspected driving under the influence of drugs, while 682 instances were for failing to obey traffic light signals.

Additionally, 2,808 cases involved riders not wearing helmets.

The decree has introduced tougher penalties for certain violations, particularly those that are deliberate, pose significant risks and are direct contributors to traffic accidents.

For example, failure to obey traffic light signals or driving against the flow of traffic on one-way streets can result in fines of up to VNĐ20 million (US$786) for car drivers.

Motorcyclists caught committing the same offence face fines of up to VNĐ6 million ($236).

Drivers found with alcohol levels exceeding 50mg per 100ml of blood or 0.25mg per litre of breath can face fines of up to VNĐ20 million ($786) for car drivers or VNĐ8 million ($314) for motorcyclists.

Notably, those caught performing dangerous manoeuvres such as weaving or excessive speeding, or engaging in road racing, face fines of up to VNĐ50 million ($1,963) for car drivers, while motorcyclists engaging in similar behaviour face fines of up to VNĐ10 million ($392).— VNS