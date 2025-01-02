Mekong Delta governments secure livelihoods for women

HCM CITY — Authorities in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta have rolled out various initiatives to create jobs for women and support their start-ups.

In the delta, the nation’s largest producer of rice, fruits and seafood, women play a crucial role in family life, often managing household income and expenses.

To improve their living conditions, the delta’s 12 provinces and Cần Thơ City have organised vocational training courses, equipping women with skills for stable or part-time employment during their free time.

In Vĩnh Long Province, the Women’s Union has launched several successful production models, including crafting woven goods.

In Tam Bình District, it has organised training in creating products from dried water hyacinth and assisted in forming co-operative groups for their production.

Nguyễn Thị Mai Quyên, Vice Chairwoman of the Tam Bình Women’s Union, said the initiative has attracted many women, enabling them to earn additional incomes during their spare time.

"By making these products, women can earn an extra VNĐ2-3 million (US$80-120) per month.

"The district has established over 20 co-operative groups, creating jobs for nearly 1,000 women."

Many women in Vĩnh Long Province have launched start-ups that have been recognised under the country’s "One Commune – One Product" (OCOP) programme.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Huệ, owner of the Thành Phát dried spring roll business in Vĩnh Long City, said: "I’ve worked hard to develop my start-up, producing eight types of dried spring rolls. These have been recognised as typical products of the province and city, achieving three-star OCOP status.

"I hope to participate in more programmes and activities for women’s start-ups to gain knowledge, share experiences and introduce my products to a wider clientele."

Between 2017 and August 2024 the Vĩnh Long Women’s Union helped over 2,800 women establish start-ups.

In addition to job creation, authorities in the delta have also facilitated women’s access to soft loans, housing and poverty alleviation programmes.

The Hậu Giang Province Women’s Union has implemented livelihood support initiatives, benefiting over 1,000 impoverished and near-poor women through farming and business opportunities and the reconstruction of dilapidated homes this year.

Lê Thị Mỹ Tiên, its vice chairwoman, said these efforts have empowered women, helping them escape poverty.

Nguyễn Thị Thuỳ Dương of the province’s Phụng Hiệp District was able to build a new house with VNĐ50 million (US$2,000) in aid from local authorities and her family’s contributions.

She has since opened a beverage shop at her new home and plans to add a grocery store.

"My family’s life has become much more stable," she said.

In Tiền Giang Province, the Women’s Union, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies, provided nearly VNĐ29.5 billion (US$1.2 million) in soft loans to 662 women for production and business, including start-ups, this year.

The Tiền Giang Capital Aid Fund for Women’s Economic Development (MOM) disbursed another VNĐ20 billion (US$780,000) in soft loans to 741 women for similar purposes.

According to MOM director Trần Thị Thanh Thụy, the fund has so far supported 32,243 disadvantaged women with loans for small-scale production and business ventures.

The Women’s Union, in partnership with the provincial Entrepreneurs Association, has established the Women Entrepreneurs Association to assist women-led businesses, particularly start-ups.

It has also organised initiatives to strengthen the capabilities of women entrepreneurs, co-operative managers and household business owners.

Activities include contests for innovative start-up ideas, forums on women-led businesses in industry 4.0 and training in digital transformation to enhance competitiveness.

The province has 12 cooperatives managed by women and 196 women-owned businesses.

Across the delta, authorities have encouraged women to embrace digital transformation to grow their enterprises.

Bến Tre Province recently hosted a discussion titled "Digital Transformation: A Key for Women to Start Businesses in International Integration," with experts sharing insights and solutions for women to innovate, adopt sustainable business models and achieve autonomy. – VNS