Ma Lù Thàng border gate administrative centre opens

HÀ NỘI — Lai Châu Economic Zone Management Board has launched the administrative procedure reception and resolution centre at Ma Lù Thàng International Border Gate.

Located in Phong Thổ District, it aims to promote administrative procedure reform and gradually establish a digital and smart border gate system at Ma Lù Thàng.

The centre is also part of preparations for upgrading Ma Lù Thàng - Kim Thủy Hà into an international border gate pair, fostering cross-border trade and facilitating smooth customs clearance.

Starting January 1, the centre operates with five key functional units. These are the Ma Lù Thàng border gate customs sub-department, the international medical quarantine division, the Lai Châu plant quarantine station, the animal quarantine division and Việt Nam-China international vehicle transport permit division.

These units are responsible for receiving and processing administrative procedures for organisations and individuals engaged in import-export activities at the Ma Lù Thàng Border Gate.

Vũ Huy Hòa, head of the Lai Châu Economic Zone Management Board, emphasised that the centre's operation facilitates administrative processes for stakeholders.

It also fosters a professional, modern and efficient working approach among officials and employees. This initiative contributes to administrative reform, the establishment of a digital border gate and the improvement of State management efficiency, creating a significant transformation in import-export procedures at the border gate. — VNS