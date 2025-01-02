Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Ma Lù Thàng border gate administrative centre opens

January 02, 2025 - 14:13
The centre is also part of preparations for upgrading Ma Lù Thàng - Kim Thủy Hà into an international border gate pair, fostering cross-border trade and facilitating smooth customs clearance.
People complete paperwork on the opening day at Ma Lù Thàng border gate administrative centre. — Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Lai Châu Economic Zone Management Board has launched the administrative procedure reception and resolution centre at Ma Lù Thàng International Border Gate.

Located in Phong Thổ District, it aims to promote administrative procedure reform and gradually establish a digital and smart border gate system at Ma Lù Thàng.

The centre is also part of preparations for upgrading Ma Lù Thàng - Kim Thủy Hà into an international border gate pair, fostering cross-border trade and facilitating smooth customs clearance.

Starting January 1, the centre operates with five key functional units. These are the Ma Lù Thàng border gate customs sub-department, the international medical quarantine division, the Lai Châu plant quarantine station, the animal quarantine division and Việt Nam-China international vehicle transport permit division.

These units are responsible for receiving and processing administrative procedures for organisations and individuals engaged in import-export activities at the Ma Lù Thàng Border Gate.

Vũ Huy Hòa, head of the Lai Châu Economic Zone Management Board, emphasised that the centre's operation facilitates administrative processes for stakeholders.

It also fosters a professional, modern and efficient working approach among officials and employees. This initiative contributes to administrative reform, the establishment of a digital border gate and the improvement of State management efficiency, creating a significant transformation in import-export procedures at the border gate. — VNS

border gates Vietnam border area economy

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Localities welcome first visitors in New Year 2025

On the first day of the new year, the Đà Nẵng International Airport received 125 flights, including 57 international ones. From December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the airport hosted over 600 flights, marking a 15.6 per cent increase year-on-year.
Society

Erosion damages beaches in Đà Nẵng and Hội An

The Sơn Trà Tourism management division said uninterrupted rain and rising sea waves in the last three weeks damaged up to 20m of dike and walkways on the beach. Some of the concrete dike’s foundation has been exposed, forcing local traders to move their bars to safer places.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom